Fazley Rabby on the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

In today’s world Technology has rooted itself to almost every profession, not only professions but to our lives as well. And in this technological era, even entrepreneurship is highly influenced by it.

Digital-Marketing has become one of the most trending and proficient professions. Today in this article we will talk about Bangladeshi one of the most Celebrity Digital-Marketing influencer & Facebook Marketing Experts Md Fazley Rabby. He is one of the popular Musical Artist,Blogger/Freelance journalist,Social worker, Media personality & Entrepreneurs of Bangladesh as well as the youngest entrepreneur of his city.

Born and brought up in Bangladesh, Rabby started his own company named “Delights Digital” which is now Bangladeshi one of the leading Digital marketing IT .He is Founder & CEO of “mtvbangla.com” which is a popular bangladeshi online bangla news portal.

Rabby was born in 21 May,1995 at Rajshahi city. He grew up there. His father Golam Kibria was a Govt. service holder and mother Parvin Akther is a house-wife. He completed his SSC & HSC from Rajshahi Govt. Model School and College with a brilliant results. Then Rabby completed his BSc in Civil Engineering from Stamford University Bangladesh.

It was Rabby’s constant hard work and dedication that made it possible. Fazley Rabby tells that he never refused to learn. He believes that there is no age to stop learning. One should be exposed to the maximum information which he/she can gain, but should be wise enough to choose what’s right and wrong for him/ her. He always tries to stay positive and works passionately towards his profession. He also emphasizes on the fact that one should never feel content with his work. If you settle for anything less you ultimately want to achieve then you are not being true to your profes-sion and moreover yourself. Fazley Rabby is also a successful business promoter and Lead generation expert, who with his experience in the marketing field has opened new horizons for upcoming young entrepreneurs who are looking forward to take this field as a career.

As a social media influencer and Facebook Marketing Strategist, he promotes social messages, songs, Brands videos at social media with his influencer network of more than hundreds of Influencers across Bangladesh.

Not only is he a great entrepreneur but a great Artist too. He makes Music as well as writes blogs and gives free tips to all the young entrepreneurs out there. Recently he published a Deshi Musical album from a audio label company. He utilises his art to make others shine and when people of his calibre do this then we know Bangladeshi entrepreneurial future is safe.

His hard work, dedication and passion towards his profession makes him what he is today. His optimism and never give up attitude just add the cherry to the cake. No mystery why he is among the top internet marketing influencers in Bangladesh, and is heading a great way ahead.

Distinguished for his peculiar talents, Fazley Rabby has recently been delivering benevolent and colossal humanitarian steps towards the society, disarraying the news.

Amongst the global pandemic, where the masses have been witnessing intolerable and unendurable hardships, Rabby holds the conviction of succoring the underprivileged and ameliorating the lives of many.

In a self-centered orb, where every individual seeks profitable outputs, very few remain with the task of carrying the beacon of hope and glee. Rabby conjectures that “ An exultant world could only exist when those at the dais of zenith succor the underprivileged”.

Recently, through his humanitarian works, he has proven that his belief is candidly righteous!