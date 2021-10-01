Faye Muller Of Purelis Naturals: “Expect the unexpected”

Expect the unexpected. Know that you will make mistakes. Celebrate the fact that you made the mistake, learn from the experience, and make sure never to repeat it!

Faye Muller started Purelis Naturals after realizing how many toxins were in our everyday products. Purelis Naturals creates handcrafted prоduсtѕ that are made with nаturаl ingredients to provide thе best, ѕаfеst, and most еffесtіvе bath and bоdу рrоduсtѕ. Creating a positive and uplifting experience is what this brand is passionate about. All items contain no sulfаtеѕ оr pаrаbеnѕ.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Our readers would love to “get to know you” better. Can you share your “backstory” with us?

As a young mom, I noticed the damage that toxins in our food and products were wreaking havoc on my sensitive kids, so I made a gradual switch to natural alternatives. At the same time, I started exploring essential oils and experimenting with them in all of my homemade products. I was amazed at the powerful results and started sharing them with friends and family who couldn’t get enough of them. As they say, the rest is history!

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started your career? What were the main lessons or takeaways from that story?

My son was diagnosed with ADHD. When I switched to natural products, I noticed he would have a complete personality change, performing miraculously on weeks that he had no exposure to food coloring, processed sugar, and synthetic ingredients.

Can you share a story about the biggest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

I was working on a new shampoo formula and left some essential oil bottles on a shelf in the room. My mischievous toddler somehow found a way to get to it and drink it! Thank goodness it was bitter and he didn’t swallow enough to do any real damage. I quickly learned to keep my supplies and workroom locked up and out of access to curious helpers!

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

God has been with me every day and brought me to where I am currently, creating a world so miraculous and full of healing, health, and happiness. Technology and environmental changes create a blockage of the amazing abundance provided by Mother Nature! It’s so important to tap into all of the natural goodness surrounding us and reap the benefits of earth’s best!

Ok perfect. Now let’s jump to our main focus. When it comes to health and wellness, how is the work you are doing helping to make a bigger impact in the world?

It’s always bothered me that natural products are so expensive, making it almost impossible for the average American family to choose a healthier lifestyle. My focus is on creating quality natural body care products at the lowest cost possible, readily accessible to consumers without breaking the bank!

Can you share your top five “lifestyle tweaks” that you believe will help support people’s journey towards better wellbeing? Please give an example or story for each.

1- Look for the Positive

My life took a turn for the better when I started focusing on the positive. This applies to everything that happens to me and the good in all the people around me. I now live the most blissful dream life I could have ever imagined.

2- Make Self-Care a Priority

Self-care is most important so you can keep performing best and thriving in all of life’s pursuits. Eat right, exercise, and be mindful of your mental health. During busy seasons I would go nights without sleep thinking I was giving the business my best shot. I slowly realized that being overworked and overtired was diminishing all my work efforts! By taking time for myself, I was investing in the business and able to give my full energy and zest every working second.

3 — Make Small Changes Daily Towards a Healthier Lifestyle

Start with healthy alternatives that are easy to reach. Ten years ago, when I decided to go 100% natural, I realized it was too much to take it on all at once. Small changes, however, were attainable. One day I said to myself, “I can omit most of the use of aluminum.” I started by baking in glass dishes (my best kitchen equipment in the house at this point!). I then slowly began switching to natural personal products and went on from there. Over the years, all these changes created the big picture and altered my way of life completely.

4 — Focus on Emotional and Physical Wellbeing

Educate yourself so that you can make the right choices for your mental and physical health. For instance, limit your screen time, meditate, and relax in any way that suits you best. Turn off your devices for a short time every day, and then for longer periods so that you can tune in to your real self and emotions. Since I don’t watch T.V. and use the computer just for my business, I can connect with all of my loved ones. I am more tuned in to them by looking into their eyes and listening to what they have to say. Best of all, I am fully in tune with myself!

5 — Pray to God for Success in All Your Endeavors

I recall a time I was working for specific product authorizations for weeks and was hitting a dead end with each attempt. I was ready to throw in the towel. I sat down and just prayed to God for success. That very day without any work on my part, the concerned party contacted me directly to notify me of approval!

If you could start a movement that would bring the most amount of wellness to the most amount of people, what would that be?

Most Americans are not aware of the toxins they are subjecting themselves to daily. If I had the authority, I would ban all the harmful ingredients used in our food and products. This would drastically increase the amount of wellness nationwide!

What are your “5 Things I Wish Someone Told Me Before I Started” and why?

1 — Entrepreneurship gets really tough, with decisions, planning, budgeting, and everything in between. Keep your resilience and strength going as you move towards your goal.

2 — When the going gets super tough, just do your best and let God deal with the rest. Ultimately, there is so much beyond our control, and when we release the tight grip thinking we are running the show, allowing God to lead us, that is when we reach the greatest places we possibly can.

3 — Expect the unexpected. Know that you will make mistakes. Celebrate the fact that you made the mistake, learn from the experience, and make sure never to repeat it!

4 — Work/life balance is a myth. You have to know your real priorities since you will need to select one over the other often. Choose your family first. Outsource and delegate as much as you can. I realized over the years that in business, there is a lot you can outsource. As a mom and wife, nobody can take your place. The kids grow up so fast and I regret my early years in business, leaving my babies with sitters for so many hours. I now treasure all of our time together, giving individual private time to each of my six little ones with personalized songs, relaxing massages, and heart-to-heart talks during bedtime. Priceless!

5 — Be positive and choose to live a blissful life. Now when I have access to anything I can dream of, I realize that it’s not a luxury home, car, or exotic vacation that brings true pleasure. It is choosing to be happy, doing good deeds, and taking pleasure in your family, friends, and all the little details of daily life that make you most fortunate.

Sustainability, veganism, mental health and environmental changes are big topics at the moment. Which one of these causes is dearest to you, and why?

Mental health is very important to me since I’ve seen so many close ones struggle with this. Today, there are many natural ways to heal and strengthen oneself mentally and emotionally which is encouraging.

What is the best way our readers can follow you on social media?

Readers can find me on social media @purelisnaturals.

Thank you for these fantastic insights!