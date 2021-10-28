Faye Flensburg and Felicia Lönnqvist Of Lace Laboratory: “Work hard to stand out”

Work hard to stand out — New brands pop up every day, and unless you’ve reinvented the wheel entirely, you’re likely to face some competition. This makes it so important to stand out from the crowd. Give your customers and followers strong incentives to turn their attention to you over somebody else.

Faye Flensburg and Felicia Lönnqvist are the founders of startup company, Lace Laboratory (www.lacelaboratory.com), Sweden’s favourite D2C-panty brand. Faye and Felicia are on a mission to revamp underwear drawers for all women, everywhere in the world, championing every body type through innovative design. The company has had over 100,000 orders placed by customers in 39 markets.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive in, our readers would love to learn a bit more about you. Can you tell us a bit about your “childhood backstories”? Did you know already at an early age that you wanted to set up your own business?

Faye: Felicia and I both grew up in Stockholm, Sweden, but our paths didn’t cross until we, as adults, joined forces to start our company Lace Laboratory.

Already as a young girl, I was very entrepreneurial and business minded. I’d identify problems and opportunities in our family home and local neighbourhood and turn them into mini ventures. Whether this was a family member’s sore back requiring a masseuse service or a hot summer day making the ideal circumstances for a lemonade stand in the street, I’d be there to grab every chance I got. It didn’t matter so much what it was, but I loved feeling independent and being able to earn some extra pocket money. I always knew I wanted to start my own business one day.

Felicia: In my case, I’ve always been searching for outlets to be creative and anyone who knew me as I child would agree that I had a mad level of curiosity for pretty much everything. I personally didn’t realise until in my early twenties that creating Lace Laboratory would bring me the perfect mix of utilising my creativity, while getting to stimulate my curious nerve every single day. As a lifestyle brand, you need to constantly find ways to improve, and you can never stop being interested in your customers’ needs, wants and beliefs. If you don’t care about them, why on earth would they care about you?

Can you tell us the story of what led you to this particular career path?

Faye: There is something special about underwear and panties. What you wear underneath has a massive impact on how comfortable and confident you feel on the outside. But for me, I realised that there was little correlation between comfort and design when it came to my underwear drawer, it was often either or. And while I found myself investing in quality clothing in general, it never felt quite right to treat myself to the same quality for my day-to-day underwear, so I’d end up with poor-quality high-street panties and save my ‘good stuff’ for special occasions.

I knew there had to be a way to combine design, comfort and quality but without the hefty price tag. Together with Felicia, I set out to create the world’s best panties — and this marked the start of our journey with Lace Laboratory.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting out with Lace Laboratory? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Faye: One funny story from when we were first starting out was when we received the first big delivery of the final design for our panties. Full of anticipation and excitement about this big milestone we went to pick up the boxes which had been shipped to us from our factory. Within these, we were expecting to find the results of months and months of product development and hard work.

So you can only imagine our reaction when we finally got to open the boxes, and found that these were not packed full of beautifully crafted lace panties, but meters upon meters of scarves.

We thought we had completely lost it at this point. But luckily, it soon turned out that our order had been mixed up with another shipment at customs and not too long after, we received the right boxes.

Is there a particular book, podcast, or film that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Faye: ‘Shoe Dog: A Memoir by the Creator of NIKE’ by Phil Knight is a fantastic book. It addresses many of the issues that you are faced with as a new company and has inspired me a great deal on our journey with Lace Laboratory. It’s a book that I think everyone should read.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

Faye: “Dare to make decisions and to try things out — what’s the worst that can happen?” — When you start a company for the first time, you’ll be scared to make mistakes. And most of all, you’ll likely be getting loads of advice from fellow entrepreneurs. Learning from those that have done an entrepreneurial journey of their own can be great of course, but never forget that no path will look the same as another. We learned early on to go with our gut feeling. Sometimes this would lead us onto a more complicated route towards achieving our goal, but this route would always be better than no route at all. Dare to make decisions and remember that the worst thing that can happen is that you need to start over and try something else.

Felicia: “You learn by doing” — There is no degree or school in the world that can prepare you for the situations you’ll find yourself in as an entrepreneur. You quickly find that you’ll learn something new every day and you don’t need to know everything before you start out.

Ok, thank you for that. Let’s now jump to the primary focus of our interview. For the benefit of our readers, let’s define our terms. How do you define a Lifestyle Brand? How is a Lifestyle Brand different from a normal, typical brand?

Felicia: To us, a modern lifestyle brand is something that you as a customer want to be a part of and which shares your values and vision. It is also a brand that you feel proud to be associated with.

There’s been a clear shift in what brands consumers choose to shop with. Of course, we all want great products, but today, a company’s branding, communication and beliefs are just as important.

What are the benefits of creating a lifestyle brand?

Faye: There are so many! In our case, one of the key benefits is that we get to work with something that we love, and I think having that passion for your brand is key to making it successful. Equally amazing is to be able to create something that others love. No words can describe how it feels to read reviews from Lace Laboratory customers, or to have people in the street come up to us to share how much they enjoy what we do.

In your opinion, what is an example of a company that has done a fantastic job building a believable and beloved Lifestyle Brand? What specifically impresses you? What can one do to replicate that?

Felicia: Glossier is an incredible example. We are so impressed with what Emily Weiss and her team have managed to create. Glossier has succeeded with everything from creating fantastic products and truly incorporating the brand’s community into the company’s journey, to building and retaining a strong company culture while scaling fast. The list goes on. But anyone seeking inspiration for a prime example of a modern-day lifestyle brand needn’t look no further than Glossier.

Can you share your ideas about how to create a lifestyle brand that people really love and are ‘crazy about’?

Faye: Create a product that you would use and can relate to yourself. Your enthusiasm (or lack thereof) will shine through your work and be noticeable to your customers.

But remember do your research. Will more people than you and your closest friends love your product? If not, move on to the next idea.

What are the common mistakes you have seen people make when they start a lifestyle brand? What can be done to avoid those errors?

Faye: The biggest mistake people make is to release products without an understanding for the market demand. This goes back to my point about the importance of research. You need to find out what customers actually want, and if you can gain an understanding for what they will want in two, five and even ten years’ time — even better.

We ask our community of customers about every choice we make when it comes to our products. Colours, new styles, our design; everything. By doing so we never release something that our customers haven’t asked for.

Let’s imagine that someone reading this interview has an idea for a lifestyle brand that they would like to develop. What are the first few steps that you would recommend that they take?

Felicia: Test your idea on friends, family, friends of friends and their families too. The more feedback you get the better.

And dare to ask for help. Ask knowledgeable and inspiring individuals around you to allow you to take them for lunch or coffee. You’ll be surprised by how many yeses you’ll get. Even the most successful and busy people love to be flattered and acknowledged for what they know and do.

Finally, in the wise words of Nike: just do it! Nobody has a readymade brand from day one. It is something that evolves and develops over time. Start with what you’ve got and see where it takes you.

Ok. Thank you for all that. Here is the main question of our discussion. What are your “5 Things You Need To Know To Create A Very Successful Lifestyle Brand” and why? (Please share a story or example for each.)

Faye: It’ll be a lot harder than you think and it’ll probably take longer than you expected — You’ll find yourself in situations you couldn’t possibly imagine and sometimes you’ll feel like giving up. But this is part of the charm. It’ll be worth it.

Felicia: You’ll need a clearly defined goal — Where are you going? What is your vision? Figure this out and then use it as your guiding light in everything that you do and in every decision you make. Our big vision for Lace Laboratory is that every woman, everywhere in the world should be able to find their favourite panties amongst our products. No matter their age, size or preference. Remembering this vision helps us in making decisions, big and small. Will this help us reach our goal? If yes, we go for it, if no, we don’t.

Faye: TEAM, team, team, team — Building a strong team is everything. Uniting people to work towards the same goal is what will bring your company forward. With the right people in the right positions, you’ll soon find that magic can happen. It happens to me all the time in the office that I get filled with joy and gratitude from seeing and hearing the incredibly talented and smart women on our team at work. They never cease to impress me.

Felicia: Work hard to stand out — New brands pop up every day, and unless you’ve reinvented the wheel entirely, you’re likely to face some competition. This makes it so important to stand out from the crowd. Give your customers and followers strong incentives to turn their attention to you over somebody else.

We are really proud to have created a community that actually wants to speak to and follow us. Together, we shape the company and our customers are key to how we develop our products. We are creating a women-powered underwear universe. Our community and customers are the heart and soul of Lace Laboratory. We ask them what they want and we follow their directions.

Faye: Find your “why” — Why did we start Lace Laboratory? Because we saw a massive need for every woman’s ‘go-to’ company for panties. We couldn’t understand why design, quality and comfort couldn’t come at a reasonable price, so we did something about it. Remembering this “why” helps us to stay true to our vision and to achieve our goals.

Super. We are nearly done. Here are our final questions. You are an inspiration to a great many people. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

Faye: As a company with a clear pro-women agenda, this would need to be a cause that helps women strive in life and to fulfil their dreams.

We have only just started out on our own journey, but one day it’d be amazing to start a movement that helps more young female entrepreneurs from all walks of life thrive and get their ideas off the ground and build successful companies.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US, with whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch, and why? He or she might just see this if we tag them.

Faye and Felicia: It would have to be Rihanna! Not only is she an amazing artist and individual but she’s also an incredible entrepreneur. It’d be absolutely fascinating to hear more about her work with her underwear brand Savage X Fenty.

Thank you for these fantastic insights. We greatly appreciate the time you spent on this.