Fawn Anderson: “Celebrate all cultures and respect all cultures”

My goal is to introduce family; introduce people to one another and show our deep global interconnectedness. When one hurts, we all hurt. When there is love, we all thrive as the result of that love. With compassion comes grace and peace. I want people to be seen by one another and feel the connection that has been there all along. This is how we begin to create a friendlier world.

As part of my series about “authors who are making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Fawn Anderson.

Fawn is a humanitarian-focused portrait photographer and an architectural photographer. She is the founder of Our Friendly World and the creator and host of the Podcast, Our friendly World with Fawn and Matt. Her grand opus is creating social, economic, and racial compassion for our society through the art of friendship and sharing our ways of interconnectedness to not only move us away from the loneliness epidemic but to bring us together as one global family. Her book, “I Am — A global Family Photo Album” showcases all the world’s religions as literature, and sayings of the world’s mystics, poets, and scientists as a guiding light to show how interconnected we all are.

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

From the time I was a toddler, I quietly observed the culture I was born into — in Iran — as well as the one my family and I had moved to in the United States. I listened and watched everything. I always loved the variety of ways different cultures greeted each other, celebrated, created fashion, art, food, and music. I loved listening to all the languages of the world. From a very early age, I marveled at the beauty of every culture.

I grew up in Los Angeles, California, fascinated by motion and still images. I began studying and working as a photographer, (shooting headshots for actors and musicians) beginning at age15 and have been working ever since. I was often an outsider. I was always seeing things that spoke to me that others would overlook. This included my concept of what true beauty was. Growing up in Los Angeles and Hollywood, I often found myself thinking about how beauty was limited to one concept that was popular at the time and how people of a particular culture were not seen as beautiful. My goal became to focus on showing and celebrating the beauty of all cultures.

When you were younger, was there a book that you read that inspired you to take action or changed your life? Can you share a story about that?

Yes, there was a book that inspired me, but not the kind of book you may be thinking of. It began in my mother’s closet. In the back, there was a Chester drawer, and inside one of the drawers was the book I would visit over and over again. It was this antique, wooden photo album; each page separated by rice paper, protecting museum-quality prints of ancestors from generations ago. There were no names or any identifying words or descriptions. I didn’t even know who these people were. Every portrait was significant and deliberate. Each person in the photographs held a powerful stare. Each portrait was stoic. It was almost as if I could hear their stories; like they were quietly communicating their experiences with me. This photo album was a time machine, weaving us in and out of time. I reemerged each time with a gained perspective of life and love.

From the onset of this photo album experience, I have been working on recreating the same essence that I felt from those images, with the same style that existed in the early days of photography; treating that one moment in time as a means of reverently portraying a person’s depth of spirit. That family album in my mom’s closet was the impetus for creating my book.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I was at a portfolio viewing conference in Portland, Oregon around 2005, where all the gallery owners and some publishers from across the United States (and a few from Europe) come together to look at work by photographers who paid a lot of money to be there hoping to get discovered. I showed up hopeful; dressed in my pencil skirt, blazer and heels, always treating every meeting as serious business. Needless to say, I didn’t look like any of the other photographers, and I was also the only “ethnic” photographer there. I showed up early one morning before the conference doors opened and sat down in the lobby of the hotel where the event was taking place. A bunch of people came and sat next to me, not knowing me or my connection to the conference. They began talking. They called the photographers coming to the conference as idiots. They boasted about getting paid to crush people’s dreams and laughed. These were the gallery owners talking so disrespectfully about people who were coming to them for help.

I wondered if this was a prank. But it wasn’t. They didn’t even notice me sitting there hearing every word of theirs. I sat there and pretended to read my book nonchalantly minding my own business. The doors opened some time later and it was showtime. I shook off what I heard and went to my assigned showing. I was immediately disregarded told that I had no talent before my work was really looked at. He didn’t like anything I said and had a look of disdain on his face the whole time. This publisher was so mean that we must have picked up an eavesdropper. Not only did this person attack my work, but went on to attack me as a person. He didn’t even know me. It was crazy.

I shook off my confusion and continued on. My very next meeting, a minute later, was with another publisher and she seemed eager to want to hear what the other publisher had just told me. Naively, I thought she would have my back, but instead, she said “He is totally right.” It was 10 am and I was just trying to push back my tears. I left the big event room and headed to the hotel bar and ordered a whiskey (I don’t even drink). A fellow photographer came up to me and said he heard what happened and urged me to not let it get to me. I didn’t know him, nor could I figure out how he knew my personal business.

I left the hotel to get fresh air, walk it off, and lose myself in the crowded downtown streets of Portland. I was strolling along when a woman kept yelling “excuse me!” to get my attention. Not knowing anyone in the city, I was curious to know who this stranger was and what she wanted. It was another gallery owner who said she heard what happened and how if only I would buy some mats from her, all would be well, and I would get treated better.

That was the day I saw the absurdity of the art world and decided to completely change direction with my career and never to depend on people like that. I realized that I didn’t need a middle man to be successful, and the industry of the art world was a sham. That was the day I began my new path

To further have the universe drill into my spirit that I needed to be strong, a funny thing happened later in the day as I got back to my hotel room (still totally upset and crying). I turned on the TV, just in time to see a deer retaliate against a hunter in the most spectacular fashion. I took what I saw on screen as a sign that the Fawn was in charge. I was in charge. I was strong and I was not to be destroyed. Watching that deer fight back like, beat up the hunter and have him retreat up a tree (I wish I could say what the deer did next — it was hysterically funny) that, made me feel triumphant. I soon became a successful architectural photographer with a head for business with clients that were so grateful for the work I did for them.

I did put my book aside until now. But now, I believe is the time to bring this topic out more than ever before.

Can you describe how you aim to make a significant social impact with your book?

My goal is to introduce family; introduce people to one another and show our deep global interconnectedness. When one hurts, we all hurt. When there is love, we all thrive as the result of that love. With compassion comes grace and peace. I want people to be seen by one another and feel the connection that has been there all along. This is how we begin to create a friendlier world.

Can you share with us the most interesting story that you shared in your book?

I was working on my book in the lower Omo Valley, in Ethiopia. I didn’t know that much about the tribe I was with, except for some literature I found before I traveled to this region, which said if a man has a feather on his head, it’s a badge of honor; that he had recently killed to protect his tribe. I was sitting inches away from a man with the feather, getting ready to photograph the next series of images while trying to ward off heatstroke, trying not to stare at this man’s feather, while making sure I did not insult anyone in any way when all of a sudden he began yelling at me. He was questioning me about something and waiting for my reply. I was stuck, unable to move and trying desperately to understand why he was yelling at me and not knowing what he was asking me. He kept yelling and I kept standing there so confused. He now had his men around him and they were smiling and chuckling. I knew he was second in command of the tribe and I had obviously done something wrong for him to be so angry. He moved right up to me (towering over me) and yelled the question again. I whispered in English “I don’t understand”. He raised both his arms up over his head really fast. I was done for. I flashed to a Bugs Bunny image (me as the rabbit, in a pot for dinner). I was going to die. His arms were headed down towards me. I squeezed my eyes shut and awaited the blow. The blow must have been so hard that it felt like a tickle. My body must’ve blocked the pain for me during the trauma. My eyes still clenched shut, and my face feeling the downward trickle of what must have been my blood running from my head, I heard laughter. Then there was silence. I was still standing and squinted my eyes just enough to see what was happening. He asked me the same question again but this time quietly. That’s when my knees gave out and I went down. I fainted (I think) and he caught me in his arms laughing. I began to come to and was perfectly fine. When I looked at him in that new moment, I became aware of his respectful embrace and kind, compassionate eyes

Later on, I found out what he was asking me and why there were giggles and laughter from his men. I was being proposed marriage to that day. The tickle on my face that I assumed was my blood was his feather brushing my face as he bowed to me. He was asking me if I wanted to marry him! What an idiot I was! I let my imagination and cartoons of my childhood invade a perfectly beautiful situation and cloud my experience with some idiotic prejudice that ruined the best marriage proposal ever, from a very kind and gentle soul I assumed was a killer.

I look at the portrait I took of him, all the time. My heart sings when I see him with his beautiful, knowing smile, and the great big feather on his head; recalling our “meet cute” that day.

What was the “aha moment” or series of events that made you decide to bring your message to the greater world? Can you share a story about that?

Every time I photographed someone, I felt like we had met before. It was like a reunion. The connection would be so powerful sometimes that it completely transcended language. One day, I was putting all the images together in my portfolio when I realized that same feeling was coming over me that I had when I was looking through my mother’s family photo album when I was a child. I knew then and there that I was really collecting images of our global family. By this time, I had experienced a large amount of racism, seen some bad behavior in the world, and felt it was my way of existing in the world to quietly show a beautiful image of our humanity. I knew the focus was to be a friendly world.

Without sharing specific names, can you tell us a story about a particular individual who was impacted or helped by your cause?

I was given a message from someone I had not met. They said that even though they didn’t know me or my background, that they could tell I truly loved the people in the pictures. They thanked me for portraying their culture with love and respect.

I can tell you from my own experience (as an immigrant who has felt the hate sent my way and seen how my culture is poorly portrayed), that it’s a heavy burden to not be seen as fully human, let alone beautiful. It hurts everyone when one is disregarded. And when someone from your “tribe” is portrayed beautifully in society, the world is a kinder and better place.

Are there three things the community/society/politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. Make language a big deal. Words have power. Pay attention to how words have been used to dehumanize different people. Speak with compassion.

2. Celebrate all cultures and respect all cultures. Make that a campaign of compassion that every country is part of. The United States especially would benefit from having its children studying the cultures of the world.

3. Coming to terms with the injustice inflicted on people and having ongoing conversations from many perspectives. No subject should be taboo. We need to discuss the hurt that has taken place in our society in the past and the ways it still happens in the present.

How do you define “Leadership”? Can you explain what you mean or give an example?

To be a leader is to be a compassionate human. That also means being able to put yourself in your enemy’s shoes and seeing from their point of view before acting. You must know how things work. It means having empathy and using empathy to make life better for people who are living completely different lives from you. I think the best leaders are strong, compassionate mothers and fathers who know how precious all life is.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

1. Schools do not teach business skills. Always pursue education (it may not be at a university). Never stop learning. Make sure to learn all the business skills you can. I grew up without money. I worked long hours while in High School to save money for college. By high school graduation, I had just enough to survive for one semester at a fancy art school. I paid in cash. And I could only afford one class. It was beyond expensive. The struggle was real and I was on my own; with no help from family. I couldn’t afford to stay in school. That didn’t stop me from learning and picking up top-notch education wherever I found it. School may not be the answer, but education is always the answer.

2. Every field goes through major change. You may not even recognize your particular industry in a few years. Be like water. Adapt to change. Learn how to flow around an obstacle. Learn to chisel the boulder in your path. Be soft and hard. Be ready to take the form of any shape or container. Be the source that is needed in life. Also, be resilient. I looked up the definition of RESILIENCE a long time ago: re·sil·ience / rəˈzilyəns / noun 1. the capacity to recover quickly from difficulties; toughness. 2. the ability of a substance or object to spring back into shape; elasticity.

3. Every job or industry is only there to help people’s lives be better. You are there to be of service to others. The work you do is not about you. No matter what your work is, it is there to help someone. If I bake bread, that bread is made to nourish my fellow human being. If I am a doctor, my work is to heal my fellow brother or sister who is in pain. I think you get the picture.

4. Don’t bother convincing nay-sayers. Move on and move quickly. I spent years feeling humiliated and “less than” by rejection. I later found that the views of the people with the power to “make” my career were often quite myopic. I found that the only person to give the big break you seek is YOU, yourself. No one else has the specific grand vision but you.

5. Pay attention to trifles. The most profound things in life are often the most overlooked. True genius lives in small or unpopular things. Don’t chase the popular. Don’t strive for popularity. Be the quiet force of nature and stay on your path. Those trifles are often the most complex and mind-blowing. I learned this lesson from my professor, Hank Wessel, who taught us to see the extraordinary in the everyday. He would show us the most (what we thought were) boring images taken by the greatest photographers in history. We would question their significance and say that anyone could have taken that picture. To this, he replied: “Yeah, but no one else did.”

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“Just Do It.” When I was in high school, I worked many jobs and saved enough money to attend the fancy elite art school, move myself there, and begin my new life only to find that I was unable to create a single image. I had all this stress and all my expectations built up so huge that I became stuck, unable to create. I had a major block. I told my classmates and my professor what was happening with me and that’s when the great Hank Wessel brought up the (new back then) Nike slogan and said “Fawn, Just Do It!” We all laughed because it seemed so simple. But it totally helped. It still helps now, whenever I feel stuck and afraid to make a move. Sometimes thinking gets in the way and you just need to feel and JUST DO IT!

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Yes, Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris. I would love to meet her and work with her in some capacity to help our country be more compassionate.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

For my book:

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/iamfamilyphotoalbum/

https://www.ourfriendlyworld.com/fawn-s-book

for my social movement:

https://www.ourfriendlyworld.com/

podcast: https://our-friendly-world-with-fawn-and-matt.castos.com/

https://www.instagram.com/befriendlyworld/

This was very meaningful, thank you so much. We wish you only continued success on your great work!