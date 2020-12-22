Favorite Reads of 2020

This year, a good book for me is one that I rated a 5 star in a review, made me think, and made me feel. The books below are listed in the order that I read them (or wrote reviews) and are not ranked.

Non-Fiction

1. Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life

2. Mind to Matter: The Astonishing Science of How Your Brain Creates Material Reality

3. Begin Again, James Baldwin’s America and it’s urgent lessons for our own

4. Caste

5. How to Lead: Wisdom from the worlds greatest CEO’s, Founders & Game Changers

6. Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

7. This Child will be Great: Memoir of a Remarkable Life by Africa’s First Woman President

8. Love is Just Damn Good Business: Do What you Love in the Service of People Who Love What you do

9. The Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn Fast, & Thrive in the Future of Work

10. We’re Doomed! Brexit Revisited

11. Essentialism: The Discipline Pursuit of Less

Fiction

1. The Water Dancer

2. The Five Temptations of a CEO, a Leadership Fable

3. The Murmur of Bees

Top 5 on the Reading List for 2021

1 So You Want to Talk about Race

2. Compassionate Conversations

3 Seven Ways to Say No Thanks

4. Thank you for Being Late

5. The Storytellers Secrets