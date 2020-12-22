Favorite Reads of 2020

This year, a good book for me is one that I rated a 5 star in a review, made me think, and made me feel. The books below are listed in the order that I read them (or wrote reviews) and are not ranked.
Non-Fiction
1. Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life
2. Mind to Matter: The Astonishing Science of How Your Brain Creates Material Reality
3. Begin Again, James Baldwin’s America and it’s urgent lessons for our own
4. Caste
5. How to Lead: Wisdom from the worlds greatest CEO’s, Founders & Game Changers
6. Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf
7. This Child will be Great: Memoir of a Remarkable Life by Africa’s First Woman President
8. Love is Just Damn Good Business: Do What you Love in the Service of People Who Love What you do
9. The Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn Fast, & Thrive in the Future of Work
10. We’re Doomed! Brexit Revisited
11. Essentialism: The Discipline Pursuit of Less
Fiction
2. The Five Temptations of a CEO, a Leadership Fable
Top 5 on the Reading List for 2021
1 So You Want to Talk about Race
2. Compassionate Conversations
3 Seven Ways to Say No Thanks
4. Thank you for Being Late
5. The Storytellers Secrets