Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Favorite Reads of 2020

Book Recommendations

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres on our open platform. We publish pieces as written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team and must meet our guidelines prior to being published.
By

This year, a good book for me is one that I rated a 5 star in a review, made me think, and made me feel. The books below are listed in the order that I read them (or wrote reviews) and are not ranked.

Non-Fiction

1.  Creative Calling: Establish a Daily Practice, Infuse Your World with Meaning, and Succeed in Work + Life 

2.  Mind to Matter: The Astonishing Science of How Your Brain Creates Material Reality

3.  Begin Again, James Baldwin’s America and it’s urgent lessons for our own

4.  Caste

5.  How to Lead: Wisdom from the worlds greatest CEO’s, Founders & Game Changers

6.  Madame President: The Extraordinary Journey of Ellen Johnson Sirleaf

7.  This Child will be Great: Memoir of a Remarkable Life by Africa’s First Woman President

8.  Love is Just Damn Good Business: Do What you Love in the Service of People Who Love What you do

9.  The Adaptation Advantage: Let Go, Learn Fast, & Thrive in the Future of Work

10.                We’re Doomed! Brexit Revisited

11.                Essentialism: The Discipline Pursuit of Less

Fiction

1.  The Water Dancer

2.   The Five Temptations of a CEO, a Leadership Fable

3.  The Murmur of Bees

Top 5 on the Reading List for 2021

1 So You Want to Talk about Race

2.   Compassionate Conversations

3    Seven Ways to Say No Thanks

4. Thank you for Being Late

5.   The Storytellers Secrets

    JoAnn, Rolle, Ph.D., Dean School of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York (CUNY)

    JoAnn Rolle, Ph.D., Dean of Business at Medgar Evers College, City University of New York  (CUNY) has been featured by The Network Journal as one of the top 25 African American women in Business.  Dean Rolle is a Honorary Fellow Center for Business & Economic Research and has posted more than  100 business and entrepreneurship related articles on Linkedin.  Dean Rolle is also listed as a media source at WMC SHESOURCE  Her most recent articles and keynotes are on The Future of Work & Entrepreneurship for the underserved. She collaborates with an international group of practitioners and academics, Dr. Jacqueline Kisato, Dr. Micah Crump, Dr. Alicia Reid, Dr. Roberto Acevedo, Dr. Byron Price, and Ms.Nia Rock.

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Community//

    Jobless to Joyful

    by Jolynn Swafford
    Community//

    The Return On Love

    by Alexandria Cannito
    Community//

    The enigmatic personality of an poetess who has a treasure of words in her heart but silence on her lips.She can feel everything in the great silence and her words can set fire to the stars in her imagination….Ms.Jyoti Patel

    by Dr.Shakila

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.