Fattest Person in the Gym

Whether it’s at the gym, or in your career, trying new things can be terrifying – especially when you’re at the front of the room.

“I can’t go to the gym – I don’t look fit enough yet!”

Have you ever walked into the gym and immediately regretted it?

Did you look around the room and see the muscle guys and the matchy-matchy Lululemon sets, and immediately felt your inner confidence run for the hills?

Were you painfully aware of your progress vs. everyone else’s?

Or maybe you just flat out felt like the fattest person in the gym?

What we tend to misinterpret is how many other people in the room you shared those same exact feelings – even the ones who look like they know what they’re doing.

In this latest episode of Real Confidence, I invited an experienced personal trainer (and overall inspiring person), Caroline Dawson, to talk about lessons in being comfortably vulnerable  – starting with a very familiar confidence-challenging environment – the gym.

Learn why reaching your full potential requires making decisions based on what really you want to do – not what you think you can do!

Listen on SpotifyAppleAnchor or wherever you tune in

Alyssa Dver, CEO & Founder at American Confidence Institute

Known as a confidence crusader, neuro nerd and success equalizer, Alyssa Dver trains individuals how to coach and self-coach using the science of confidence. She leads the American Confidence Institute which offers SHRM and ICF-accredited workshops, keynotes, eclasses and coaching certification.

Alyssa also founded and chairs the ERG Leadership Alliance, the largest association for employee group leaders who are directly improving workplace diversity, equity & inclusion.

In 2020, Alyssa was a TEDx and Boston Best Speaker, as well as a International Book Award finalist with her 7th book, “Confidence is a Choice: Real Science. Superhero Impact.” Her work has been endorsed by thought leaders at Wharton, Harvard, MIT, Yale, UC Berkeley, The US Air Force, The US Tennis Association, Panera, Staples, Spotify, Wayfair, and dozens more.

Alyssa also teaches CEOs at Penn’s Innovation Center, advises students at MIT’s Trust Center, coaches entrepreneurs for GetStarted RI, and judges the Stevie Awards for Best Employers and Women in Business.

Discover all kinds of practical resources including Alyssa’s blog and podcast, “Real Confidence” on www.AmericanConfidenceInstitute.com.

