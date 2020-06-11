Father’s Day Gifts with the Planet in Mind.

Father’s day is just a couple of weeks away and many around the world are still restricted from life as we once knew it. The likelihood is a majority of us will not be able to celebrate dad the way we typically do. Those of us who had plans to take dad out for brunch or a steak dinner will resort to celebrating at home. This wouldn’t be such a negative thing had we not been confined to that very place the last several weeks. However, the hope is we will soon be able to put this all behind us. Until then, here is a a list of gift ideas that will bring both joy and celebrate dad and the planet alike.

Drink

1. Sazerac Rye- For the classic dad… some killer rye, made in Kentucky. Dad will certainly appreciate the gesture of a bottle of something to sip and savor. Fun fact, Sazerac happens to be the creator of the first branded cocktails, which was concocted with Peychaud’s Bitters. Cocktails have come along way since then and that exactly how I discovered Sazerac.

2. Sourced Craft Cocktails- Hip dads may prefer to be treated for an evening of cocktails offered by this mixology service currently delivering, of the moment cocktail, in cities across the US. If dad has been itching to get out, this will make him feel once step closer. Their “evening standard” is highly addictive and they send everything you need to mix up your own, including a jigger and dishwasher safe, reusable cups, which are made in the USA. The cocktail is made of Sazerac Rye Whiskey, homemade apricot demerara syrup, and Chinese 5 spice bitters. The menu rotates with new cocktail options regularly.

3. Nocking Point Wines- If dad is more of a wine dude, check out this vineyard’s Quarantine Pinot Noir. 100 percent of the profits go to different charities helping the people hit most hard by the pandemic. The label has been intentionally left blank for you to write a personalized message. Take it a step further and take a picture of dad’s bottle and post to social media with the hashtag #quarantinewine and #socialdistancing to spread some love in honor of your most favorite guy!

4. Victory Beer- Summer is here and if dad is craving the beach, this beer is like the ocean breeze in can. Keep things casual, grab a 6 pack and sit in the backyard while Dad sips on this micro brew made in Downington, PA.

Eat

Shake Shack- Now you can make your own Shake Shack burgers without having to leave the house. Through Goldbelly, Shake Shack is not shipping out all the ingredients to duplicate their infamous Shack burgers. Prove to dad, your a master in the kitchen. This seems pretty no fail.

Maine Lobster Now- Sustainably caught lobster which can be shipped overnight. Lobster dinners, lobster bisque, lobster roll kits and more. This will definitely make for a memorable Father’s Day meal. Put your bibs on and get cracking. Guaranteed smiles all around.

Whether it’s a casual meal or a more opulent one, ice cream is the perfect happy ending!

Jeni’s ice cream- all natural and delivered to your door with a plethora of flavors to choose from. Custom select or if your indecisive choose the Father’s Day bundle.

Be Merry

If your looking to gift something to dad of quality that will last over time or offer him a one of a kind experience instead, the 3 options below are sure to put him in a merry mood!

American Giant- These days, we aren’t dressing up like we used to. Thankfully activewear has come a long way. If dad values high quality clothing that is simple in design and versatile too, American Giant will becomes his go to if it isn’t already. They are super well made and manufactured in Los Angeles.



Katin- If your dad is a bit more trendy, check out surf brand, Katin. Founded in 1954, Katin has been a mainstay in the surfing community ever since. A brand mostly known throughout the surfing community and with in the know trend setters. Most recently the brand was featured on of the moment show Outerbanks. Dad will feel super cool being ahead of the trend. Opt for American made items.



MasterClass- Research shows that experiences, both before and after they take place, bring one’s happiness level up more than material items. If you are looking to give dad a feel good boost, give him the gift of a monthly subscription to a service like this, where he will learn directly from experts in categories that span from film, tv and music to culinary arts and sports. This is an experience which will allow him to improve upon his skills of choice, from the masters themselves, at his own pace over time.



However you choose to celebrate dad, the quality time spent together is what he will remember most.