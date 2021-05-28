Fashionable Meditations: Linda Hargrove

Every person has that particular piece of clothing, which makes one feel alive! It’s like it is part of their secret weapon. Once they put it on, they are energized and awakened to infinite possibilities. Oh, how beautiful and well, it truly feels! It’s a signature trait, regarding their persona! Whether it be a T-shirt, a particular dress, a colorful skirt, or a good ol’ pair of, blue jeans, the person takes on a certain feeling, which simply feels, all too, well!

One of the most significant attributes regarding land and clothing is how it moves us to comprehending certain stories. Memories are intertwined with clothing. You remember the dress you wore at your sibling’s wedding. You recall the certain, pair of shoes, that you wore when you got your first job. Everything is a memory in the world of clothing. It’s a sacred memory. And, oh, how holistic, it truly feels! Certain behaviors become that more intimate when you have gone through the process of going through each article of clothing. A touch. A pause. And the memories come running back to us! Fascinating, isn’t?

There comes a certain moment when a person remembers what it feels like to go into the closet and reminisce on certain articles of clothing. Different tales and narratives come to mind. And then, we have, the land! What is it about land and clothing, which is so sacred and intimate? How do both categories perform a particular role in treasuring the very artistry of attire. And that’s another point, which has to come to mind! Fashion has been cheapened and exploited. There are so many incidents of people using clothing as a marker of monetary value, as opposed to treasuring it for the spiritual and emotional wellness, that it provides. What about the very artistry of fashion and how it connects us to the humanity of others? How is fashion, or simple attire utilized to enhance our self-esteem and the well-being of others? Hmmm. . .Now, we are getting somewhere! Now, we are moving into a whole other level, than what we have ever explored!

Fashion and music have an intimate bond. In fact, when you meditate on the very artistry of fashion, you comprehend how it can be utilized and moved throughout different layers of musical storytelling. Yes! There is a great level of creativity and passion, within it! And what is more natural than the simple pleasure of a good ol’ pair of blue jeans? Ah! Comfortable. Fitting. Celebrating your form. Yes! That sounds about right. Yes?

When you meditate and reflect on blue jeans, you think about a certain area of land. You reflect on the different levels of scenery, which comes with it. One of such scenes is the that laid back country vibe! Yes. And, if you are from the country, you know, exactly, what I am talking about. It moves through you! The nature. Land. Countryside. Everything about it feels surreal. You feel at home. Most importantly, you feel that you can be yourself. Now, doesn’t that feel good? It should!

When a certain song is written about the very treasures of wearing a pair of blue jeans and being in the countryside, Baby, just stand by. For it has its place in addressing those stories, which remain a treasure, within our very psyche. Yes! It has that power. And once, we move through such stories, be prepared to navigate, within. Taking a journey into our emotional wellness, and wellness interior. Yes! It feels good. Sometimes, it doesn’t feel so good. Whatever the case may be, remember to move through those arenas with a level of openness. You never know what you may just explore and discover. You may never know what is hidden and what may be revealed. So, move through that arena. Move through it, well!

Take a trip into the countryside and feel the miracle of a simple ride. For once you move through that level of liberation and openness, you are bound to know what it means to understand the true nature of freedom. Accepting yourself for who you are. Embracing every part of you! Love you! In the comforts of nature! A blue jean women, with a queenly image, in the countryside!

Linda Hargrove