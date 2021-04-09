Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Fashion Designer Roopaak “Start seeking opportunities as soon as possible — maybe before you feel ready!”

Biography Roopaak is a Fashion Designer

Roupak Jamshidi Nicknamed Roopaak is a Fashion DesignerShe was born 9 April 1983 in Kermanshah (Iran)She immigrated to the UAE at the age of 14 because of her father’s job with his family. Roupak graduated with a degree in software engineering. In 2018, she decided to continue her education in her favorite field and childhood dream, fashion design.Since then, she has been working professionally in this field and has achieved many successes in this short time. These include the following:- Third place for the best sustainable fashion designer in the UAE in 2018 (first semester of university)- The position of the most creative student of the year in the fashion school in 2018- Third place for the best sustainable fashion designer in the UAE in 2019- The most creative costume designer in the Dubai International Fashion Show 2019- Participate in Arab Fashion Week, which is one of the largest and most well known fashion weeks in the world, in 2019.Recently, she won the second place of the best sustainable fashion designer in the UAE in 2020.

