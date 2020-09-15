Fashion and Female Empowerment: 6 Icons Setting an Example

For decades now, the fight for gender equality has become a prominent issue. Since the rise of feminism, multiple marches of progress have encouraged women to speak out about their experiences with gender inequality. With this said, the fight towards a world that promotes the feminist movement across all industries has never been more important.

One industry in particular where we have a seen many instances of gender inequality is the celebrity and fashion sector. For centuries, stereotypical expectations of women and prescribed gender notions have restricted individuals from truly exploring their fashion tastes and preferences. But now, we begin to see a change. Celebrities are now using their platform to their advantage to make powerful speeches and fashion choices regarding gender equality.

Celebrities and promoting equality via everything from speeches, to clothing, and even women’s sportswear. Here, we discuss six celebrity icons that have used their fame for good and joined us in the fight for a gender-equal future.

Olivia Wilde

American actress and filmmaker Olivia Wilde has been snapped sporting numerous fashion pieces that highlight her commitment towards the feminist movement. A T-shirt saying ’The more we are a choir, the more the tune is forced to change’ was one of her many strides towards promoting equality. Not only that, during her appearance on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen show, she wore a sheer black skirt that was embroidered with the word “feminist” all around it. She is not shy about her commitment towards a more equal future.

Prabal Gurung

Prabal Gurung, a fashion designer, had models wear T-shirts that embodied everything that feminism is all about. Including quotes that addressed powerful phrases such as ‘The future is female’, ‘Our minds, our bodies, our power’, and ‘Nevertheless, she persisted’, his fall presentation spoke volumes across the industry.

Inspired by the Women’s March he attended in New York City in January, this was the catalyst for inspiration to his catwalk event. The event saw models including Bella Hadid, Marquita Pring, and Candice Huffine, wearing T-shirts that stressed the need for equality and acceptance. Gurung argues that feminism should be more than a ‘trending topic’, but a movement that should continue striving for change.

Bella and Gigi Hadid

Bella Hadid has jumped on board the movement to raise awareness of gender equality through her fashion choices. Photographed in a tee that read ‘The future is female’, she, along with many other celebrity faces, used their platform and popularity for good.

As for her sister Gigi, she too is a supporter of this powerful movement. In 2017, she became the centre of fashion news in the media after posting a photo on Instagram of her in a boxing-style pose while sporting armpit hair. Whether this was a deliberate act of rebellion against expectations when it comes to women’s body hair or simply a personal preference of Gigi’s, she made a bold statement that defied the unwritten rules regarding what is considered to be feminine and masculine.

Aimee Song

Walking alongside Bella in Gurung’s fall fashion show, Aimee Song is another feminist supporting the fight for equality. Not only is Song a fashion model that was photographed in a T-shirt that read ‘We will not be silenced’, she uses her blog and social media channels to address issues regarding her own insecurities as a woman. Song is another powerful voice that helps abolish the stereotypical expectations of women across the industry.

Dita Von Teese

Renowned for being one of the world’s most famous burlesque performers, Dita Von Teese persistently uses her fame and celebrity platform to highlight how important the role of her shows play to today’s audience. She describes the burlesque shows she performs in as being a ’new brand of feminism‘ that teaches women to be comfortable and accepting of their sexuality.

As part of her shows, she is also famous for her chic, glamorous, and bold fashion choices. From vintage-inspired stage looks to ritzy red-carpet dresses, Von Teese uses her platform to teach women to embrace their body shapes and wear what you prefer. Own it!

The rise of feminism plays an integral part in today’s society, helping create greater gender equality for the generations both before and after us. As the movement towards the commonly referred to ‘gender quake’ commences in full swing, the role that celebrities play in using social institutions such as the fashion industry to drive change has never been more important.