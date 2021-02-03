Farzin Salehi “Strength, Patience, Willpower, and Discipline”

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so, in order to achieve them, you need the motivation to keep you […]

Farzin Salehi

If you want to achieve greatness, you need to stop asking for permission. This is why motivation is important in life because it stops asking questions and aligns you to work towards your goals. Goals are the stepping stones toward your dreams so, in order to achieve them, you need the motivation to keep you chugging along towards them. Motivation is a huge topic and it is something that everyone talks about when it comes to creating remarkable success regardless of whether it is in life or at work. So, The Thrive Questionnaire is an ongoing series that gives an intimate look inside the lives of some of the world’s most successful people.

thriveglobal : Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up? Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Farzin Salehi : Thank you to you for having me here on your platform, Sure like my journey started something like this as i born on 17 September 1987

rising Persian DJ/Producer from Tehran

As an artist His aim is to shape the future of the Persian Dance music through his career

As an international DJ/Producer his aim is outstanding world class Dance music

For thos who are just learning more about Farzin and where everythings began, we can look back to his first love artist “Tiesto”

At age 16 he started with learning guitars and the theory of music.

His secret till now is ” follow your dreams,no matter what happens”

Producing and play amazing music for incredible crowds became his overwhelming desire.

House rhythms, smooth tones,deep and catchy melodiesand good f..vibes are all you need to know when it comes to Farzin

Do yourself a favour,open up spotify,apple music or any platform of you choosing,go to “Farzin Salehi” and click ‘play’

You’ll always remember the moment you discovered him.

thriveglobal : Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Make sure you love what you do more than money Take time out for loved ones Don’t work for a “payoff”, look at your career as the new rest of your life. That way you don’t ever feel like you’re “almost done”. Looking forward to the big payday can drive you crazy if it takes longer than planned.

thriveglobal : You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Farzin Salehi : I wish I could influence people with limited resources to find a system to continuously put money into that helps them in true times of need. Like insurance, but for everyday struggles. We spend money so much on things like alcohol and designer clothes when money is low. If we could all put our spare money into a bailout system, we could prevent a lot of hardships.