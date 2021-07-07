Farwah Sheikh: “Smiling at someone scientifically can alter their mood and mental state”

Smiling at someone scientifically can alter their mood and mental state. I remember a teacher of mine said always smile at people because you have no idea what they are going through and you can change their day. So smile always it’ll better your mood no matter what!

Farwah is a research nutritionist who works for the New York City Department of Health. She graduated from Columbia University with her masters in Nutrition. In addition, she is also a mind, body and soul coach who helps people balance, become productive, authentic and channel their creativity!

She is an active member of her community and uses her social media platform to enlighten others about balancing deen (faith) and dunya (the world) by being authentic. In addition to educating the community about healthy eating habits, nutrition, how energy and meditation help elevate life and your Dua (manifesting) power.

She is a crossfit athlete who believes the body not only needs to strengthen itself physically but must also strengthen spiritually through prayer, Quran and meditation. She has a Muslim comedy podcast called spill the chai!

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Before we dive into the main focus of our interview, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

Sure, I am a first generation Pakistani American! I was born and raised on the upper west side in New York City. I learned to hustle and work hard from a young age thanks to my parents both immigrants from Pakistan. My family always told me I had the ability to change the world by being authentic, positive, and real. I have always been outgoing, super extroverted and bubbly since I was a child.

That bubble popped after 9/11, I had been bullied for being a muslim because I was the only muslim in my school. When I came home I cried and said no one wanted to be my friend because I was a Muslim. My classmates said “we were bad people”. I think that was the first time I realized I was viewed as “different”. My parents sat me down and asked me what we believed and I said to love and care for others no matter what the color of their skin was or what religion they follow. Treat everyone equally because “people are of two types either your brothers in faith or equals in humanity” (-Ali ibn Talib).

I was taught to show others through my actions what it meant to be a true Muslim not what you see on the T.V. So that’s exactly what I did, showing people that we are all energetic beings here to help each other become the best version of ourselves.

I learned that people will always remember how you make them feel after you leave them. My goal became to never lose my authenticity to the world and show up with consistency and confidence every single day. That attitude and positive mindset led me to receive respect and leave an unforgettable essence everywhere I went. My childhood events helped me become more confident, resilient, unstoppable and of course authentic!

What or who inspired you to pursue your career? We’d love to hear the story.

Honestly my entire life my dream was to be a Dentist haha I know… why? I just remember people saying how I always smiled and it made them happy so I associated that as the ultimate goal in life… to become someone who can help others smile… but life took me down a different path! I decided I wanted to look at nutrition while I was getting things ready to apply to dental school. I was always into it because I struggled with my weight. I thought it would be unique to connect nutrition and dentistry in the future. So I got my masters in Nutrition from Columbia University and later found out that I was waitlisted from dental school. This allowed me to continue on with nutrition.

In all of the emotional funk of not ending up in the career I thought was good for me I was blessed to find the road of self love, healing, meditation etc. I ended up getting a job offer and acceptance into medical school and ended up working in my current position. My life journey led me to what I teach today. I took the holistic approach to nutrition as it really connects to all other things I enjoy and am passionate about! I feel like this is the beginning of something more I cannot put into words but for every experience high and low in my career path, I am grateful. You end up exactly where you are meant to be when you stop resisting and start flowing!

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

My family has been my biggest support system. They have consistently supported my endeavors, uplifted me when I felt down. They always told me I had the ability to change the world. I truly could not be anywhere without them!

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

I believe nothing in your life is a mistake or a coincidence… It is either a lesson or a blessing! I think a “mistake” I made multiple times was surrounding myself with people who were not like minded. They say show me who your friends are and I will tell you who you are, is such an accurate statement. I would allow anyone to become my friend which was a great thing. However, when it comes to setting and achieving goals, I realized I had to become selective. It was essential to surround myself with positive mindsets because it really makes a difference.

I know they were holding me back from dreaming big and pulled me down when I was moving up. I would get so hurt and sad I “lost friends” but I finally realized people come into your life for a reason or a season. If they’re not vibrating with that same magnetic energy to be go-getters, motivated, visionaries they aren’t worth being around in that moment of time. Maybe later in life the path aligns with certain individuals.

Many of us have friends who are energy vampires. I started to tune into how I felt after I left people. It became a big indicator of who I wanted to spend my energy on and with. Subconsciously we begin to imitate the people around us and or pick up habits. Definitely something I learned over time moving in different circles especially in a city like New York. It comes down to quality versus quantity. It also taught me that I do not need a lot of friends, only a few.

Is there a particular book that made a significant impact on you? Can you share a story or explain why it resonated with you so much?

Yes, the 5 am club by Robin Sharma! It really resonated with me to try and challenge myself to become the best version of me. The more research I did and connected it to what I’ve been raised to believe, it lined up! I felt like it awakened a deep understanding of my why. Also that it’s okay to be fully you and proud.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

“Your sickness is from you but you do not perceive it, and your remedy is within you but you do not sense it. You presume you are a small entity but within you is enfolded the entire universe….Therefore you have no need to look beyond yourself. What you seek is within you, if only you reflect.”

-Ali Ibn Talib

This quote says it all for me… the more science makes advancements and we as humans realize many of us create our realities within our minds.. We create many of the illnesses, limiting beliefs and fears in our minds and they end up manifesting our physical and emotional health. … Now we are learning that the power lies within you. Your thoughts are alive and become reality.

We can completely change our mind, body and souls by rewiring our subconscious minds and unleashing our great abilities. I myself have seen the miracles of believing in the power of me which manifested into reality. I began to rise above my expectations! It all started with reflecting, becoming aware, accepting and taking action! This quote brought it full circle for me.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now? How do you think that might help people?

I recently launched a project called “Renewed Nafs 2.0”. Renewed we know means to restore to freshness. The word “Nafs” means self, ego, soul. Over my years of research and experience, I’ve realized you can not put all your effort in one area of your life. As mentioned you said wellness doesn’t just mean physical wellness. It encompasses the mental, emotional, spiritual and physical worlds of the human.

I created this program to help people not only balance all of these areas but also channel their creativity and maximize their productivity. We live in a mundane robotic world where we do the same things over and over again and hope we get lucky and things change for the better. We have lost our ability to be authentic because we just become what we see. We stopped creating and are numb to the impact of social media and the Netflix binge culture. Our mental health is so severely impacted with the instant gratification addiction. Now it is leaking into our emotional wellbeing, spiritual and physical health.

I truly believe once you align and balance your mind, body and soul you can unlock your ability to be productive, creative and authentic!

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. In this interview series we’d like to discuss cultivating wellness habits in four areas of our lives, Mental wellness, Physical wellness, Emotional wellness, & Spiritual wellness. Let’s dive deeper into these together. Do you have a specific type of meditation practice or Yoga practice that you have found helpful? We’d love to hear about it.

Yes I do! Meditation is something I now find essential in my daily routine. I like to wake up before the sunrise because there is a different kind of peaceful, tranquil, energetic frequency in the morning.

I start with taking deep breaths and just becoming aware of my surroundings. I then incorporate one or many of the 99 names of Allah into me by repeating them and coordinating my breathing. I also move my hands to the different energy centers to help release and infuse those energies into myself. Sometimes I need to incorporate sounds from nature such as beach waves, birds, rain etc depending on how I am feeling for that day.

Thank you for that. Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum physical wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

Yes, most definitely create a routine that incorporates some physical activity into it, write down a goal of what you want to achieve physically, visualize and execute it. It doesn’t have to mean going to the gym 7 days a week. Something that is very realistic for your personality type. If you want low impact try walking, if you dislike the gym go for a swim but do something that gets you moving!

We often find ourselves emulating the habits of others because we haven’t truly tapped into what we like. This causes us to constantly fall off being consistent because we really hate it. We try to convince ourselves we love it because someone we see “loves it”. I am saying this because I myself have done this, my whole life. I would see others get “results” in the gym or doing a certain workout. I would be like OMG I need to do it and of course 4/5 days later I would quit because I did not enjoy that form of physical activity. I started to write down my goals on the calendar and put check marks every time I completed a physical goal.

First, I recommend creating a physical wellness goal and add it to your daily routine the idea is to do something that gets your breathing a little heavier and hat helps you get your oxygen pumping, stimulates the production BDNF , helps balance hormones…we know the benefits a immense with helping your mood, weight, and mental health.

Second, try everything to find something that brings you genuine excitement to do it again and again… I tried it all: kickboxing, Pilates, at home workouts, treadmill, bowflex, spin class, the regular gym, boot camps, personal trainer programs etc. I quit every single one or got bored of it that I eventually stopped. I finally decided to swallow my fear and try out crossfit and initially I was so nervous and scared…I googled the word and the videos I saw were insane! After getting the movements and techniques I loved the way I felt after my workout. I started to get stronger and it helped me with my mental toughness and I loved that!

Finally, visualize the person you want to become because our thoughts control our physical reality and when you start treating yourself with kindness, love and respect you start to see a transformation with your health. Honor your health good or bad because it does impact the outcome. I have struggled with my weight my entire life… It was because of underlying self esteem issues I didn’t know I had. I am a very confident outgoing person… However growing up as a Pakistani American meant you had a certain standard to live by. Matchmakers always said they wanted a tall, skinny girl and I was everything but that. I would get passive comments from friends, mothers and community members about my weight and as much as I said I didn’t care, over time I started to absorb and subconsciously believe them. I started to tell myself I wasn’t fit, or physically desirable to be married etc. Once I became aware I was the one blocking my physical well being I would catch myself and flip the script and tell myself how blessed I was to have all 5 senses and the ability to move, lift weights, walk etc. That kind of mindset shifted my whole approach to physical wellbeing to completely transform my body .

Do you have any particular thoughts about healthy eating? We all know that it’s important to eat more vegetables, eat less sugar, etc. But while we know it intellectually, it’s often difficult to put it into practice and make it a part of our daily habits. In your opinion what are the main blockages that prevent us from taking the information that we all know, and integrating it into our lives?

Healthy eating needs to be redefined, I say this because we now associate being healthy with “torture”. When we change and implement being “healthier” we resort to the most bland, boring meal options. Thinking We are doing ourselves a favor but, in reality we are only making it harder for us to stick to the routine.

The main blocks are really what I like to call buffet syndrome haha. Everything looks good and promising so we want to try all diets and weight loss programs that allow us snacks and options. However, we end up staying at the same weight or not progressing to where we really want to be.

I was one of those people I’ve been dieting since I was maybe 8/9 years old and nothing worked because it was daunting for me, almost a punishment.

The problem is the fad diet culture has become one size fits all and we know that it does not work. Now people feel guilty eating bread and carbs when it should not be that way. We are more willing to put fake lab foods into our bodies than naturally produced foods from the earth.

I started to do a lot of research and learned about temperaments and how each person is meant to eat according to their temperament and how it helps balance your mood, weight, health issues, emotions etc. I started to practice this and saw a huge change in my life and now can’t imagine my life without it. Eating according to your temperament helped me include more foods, not be so restrictive and enjoy eating again!

Can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum emotional wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

The three areas I like to focus on and practice daily with emotional wellness are the following:

Awareness

Acceptance

Action

First you want to become aware that things may not be okay, the way many of us were raised or conditioned is to just suck it up and move on… not allowing us to identify and become aware of how we really feel. When we are not aware and not intune to our internal emotional being ,we start to stress our bodies and minds with coping in an unhealthy way. Completely unaware we are even doing it! So first is to sit down and think and become aware you may be sad, scared, angry, anxious, depressed etc. Once you identify you have become aware you feel like X when you do Y …you are now ready for the next good habit which is…

Acceptance: Now that you are aware you are feeling these things you must accept that you are feeling these things. As I mentioned, we don’t allow ourselves to feel because we don’t like thoughts, and emotions that come with it. Or we have been told “you’ll get over it”/ “move on ‘’. What we really end up doing is pushing our emotions down and building on them with other experiences and feelings. This can cause us one day to just break and feel so far from reality we cannot even fathom there is a solution to our emotional trauma. Once you accept you are allowed to be sad, fearful, anxious…you are bringing your energetic frequency to a higher level to move on to the next which is action

Action is the 3rd great habit to help our emotional wellbeing… now that you have become aware, you have accepted the situation, now you can take action to change your current state! This is done by reflective journaling, energetic healing, releasing by meditation, working out, changing your diet , being in nature, talking to a therapist/friend/etc.

I was raised to constantly be positive and everything happens for a reason which I 100% believe. However you must feel the emotions to understand and move forward. As humans we always need connection, love and closure. It’s like reading a great book and being cheated of the ending! Once I started to become aware of certain triggers that would surface so many emotions I realized I had to “feel” in order to realign and balance.

Once I became aware, I had to accept…its okay to be really happy and grateful but just like the universe was created in duality so is the human…you have to have some bad days and feelings to keep you in check/balance. I realized I needed to accept and merge my happiness and sadness… my high positive energy and doubtful negative ones as well. Once I accepted this side of me I was now in a place of mental clarity to allow me to take action to help me get that closure and move on to a better emotional wellbeing state.

Do you have any particular thoughts about the power of smiling to improve emotional wellness? We’d love to hear it.

Ahhh Yes, first there has been a ton of research about the benefits of smiling. It helps release endorphins, which help someone feel happier and improves their mood! Lowers blood pressure, helps with strengthening the immune system, and relieves stress. Growing up I always heard it’s sunnah to smile (sunnah means highly recommended). I always wondered why and then I was taught that smiling helps improve socio and economic relationships in our communities. There is also a quote by the prophet that we all live by and that is “smiling in the face of your brethren is an act of charity”.

Smiling at someone scientifically can alter their mood and mental state. I remember a teacher of mine said always smile at people because you have no idea what they are going through and you can change their day. So smile always it’ll better your mood no matter what!

Finally, can you share three good habits that can lead to optimum spiritual wellness? Please share a story or example for each.

From personal experience I have found for me:

First, I need to pray + meditate in order to tap into my potential and feel balanced. Understanding that there is something more than just me, gives me hope and confidence that I am protected, guided and supported. I am a practicing Muslim so I do pray 5x a day. The beauty of this is a constant reminder of being grateful and being conscious of the current moment. The only person with you every single day is you and a powerful energy. For me it is God, for others it may be divine energy, the universe, higher power etc. Whatever “it” is for you that is what keeps you going because you feel that support and hope you are not alone!

Second, Mindset matters, see the beauty in hardship and in ease. I mentioned earlier but everything we face in life is a lesson or a blessing. When you realize the tough times bring the opportunity you will understand those moments were meant to prime and strengthen you for what’s to come. When you can flip the script and realize your life is meant to have these multifaceted experiences, you will realize you needed every single moment to get you to where you are today.

Third, practice gratitude and reflect on what happened in your day so you can prepare for future repeats. As I mentioned I pray 5x a day and many times it felt like overkill..5x is a lot haha but the more I understood the beauty of reflection and gratitude. I realized I actually was taking time to reset and center myself to be ready for whatever came my way. My subconscious and conscious minds were being rewired and aligned with the present moment. We are constantly triggered, happy, sad, excited, scared, anxious etc our moods fluctuate multiple times a day. In the past I wouldn’t understand how to process those emotions but when I realized my key to realignment was to reflect and practice gratitude I completely changed my life.

Do you have any particular thoughts about how being “in nature” can help us to cultivate spiritual wellness?

More doctors are prescribing being in nature to people who have anxiety and or depression. I don’t think we realize how disconnected we are from the present moment. I was one of those people. I am a city girl and New York City was my concrete jungle. When I started to appreciate the beauty of nature my entire mindset changed. Nature allowed me to be more positive, less stressed, balance my emotions, and lower my anxiety.

When you tune into the wonders of nature you become aware and present in you thoughts and again that mindset shifts to where it needs to be to get you to where you need to go! We have a Chapter in the Quran called “Sura Rahman” (#55), we read it to remind us about the beauty of the creation of nature such as the moon, sun, trees, oceans and mountains etc. We reflect and marvel at the beauty of these things in nature to help us be intune with ourselves to remind us, it’s not just our us who but there are other living things that we need. When you connect to all living things you elevate to the next level amazing!

Ok, we are nearly done. You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good for the greatest number of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger.

I really would love for my project Renewed Nafs to become a movement. A program I designed to spark inner power to align and balance the mind, body and soul. I want to teach people how to explore their inner worlds so they can create their outside dream realities. By being authentic and connected to source energy you can create a ripple effect in the entire world. Once you raise your energy vibration…you raise it in the people around you and they will help those around them. It goes on and on!

