Farouk Daher of bizzy.co: “Passion”

Farouk is the Cofounder and CEO of Bizzy.co, launching his startup after travelling across the world to the US to pursue his dreams. An engineer by education, Farouk knew he wanted to make an impact on the world through technology from a very young age. After stints at some large companies in the corporate world, he decided to dive head first into entrepreneurship.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit more. Can you tell us a bit about your “backstory”? What led you to this particular career path?

Growing up in Jordan, I realized from a very young age the importance of opportunity, and how crucial that is into shaping one’s life, and since then I knew I wanted to impact the world through something that helped in equality of opportunity. Afterwards, and throughout my years as an undergrad at Virginia Tech, or while working for Pepsico or GE, I found that a large percentage of people are not working on what they love, on their passions, so many people set their dreams and passions aside because of the risk associated with pursuing them.

That’s where the idea for Bizzy.co came about, I also wanted to capitalize on the fact that the service industry has not been disrupted the same way the product industry has, and thought that a change is imminent.

Can you tell our readers what it is about the work you’re doing that’s disruptive?

We are going after a two sided disruption, first in the service industry, an industry that remains largely dispersed and without a large technology improvement similar to what amazon.com did to the product industry, and Bizzy.co is trying to plug that hole and become the go to marketplace for services, where you can shop for your personal training session or your hair stylist the same way you get a water bottle on amazon. On the other hand, none of the current players in the market focus on providing their freelancers and business owners with creative control over their online business, as well as the tools and resources for them to grow on the platform. At Bizzy.co, we focus heavily on empowerment and work directly with our business owners and freelancers to ensure their success and growth.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

It was not as much a mistake as a naïve assumption, but this is my first time starting a company with no prior startup experience, when I was working on my product my assumption was that if you build a good product and put it out to the world users will come, and that as long as you are doing something people will benefit from finding business owners and customers was going to be the easy part.

I very quickly learned how untrue that is, especially during a global pandemic and economic halt, I have learned that marketing and getting product market fit is an art in its own right and that it is probably the most difficult aspect about starting a company. No founder should take this lightly and its imperative to understand and focus on the many complexities that come with putting your product out on the market successfully.

We all need a little help along the journey. Who have been some of your mentors? Can you share a story about how they made an impact?

My manager when I was an engineering project manager at Pepsico was one of the great mentors that I have had so far. He had full faith in me and my abilities, always championing me and pushing me to the spotlight which helped a lot in boosting my confidence. One of the most important things that I have learned from him however is how to deal with issues and adversity with a cool, calm, and collected manner. I was always running on high intensity, but I realized after working with Darick the importance of putting things into perspective and dealing with issues in a more even keeled manner.

In today’s parlance, being disruptive is usually a positive adjective. But is disrupting always good? When do we say the converse, that a system or structure has ‘withstood the test of time’? Can you articulate to our readers when disrupting an industry is positive, and when disrupting an industry is ‘not so positive’? Can you share some examples of what you mean?

I think in most if not all industries, disruption is inevitable, it’s just about the type of disruption and its timing as the key factors. The world is full of positive disruptions, Airbnb, Paypal, and SpaceX are great examples of disruptions that were quite necessary and drove significant positive value in their respective markets.

On the other hand, and aside from social media since its impact on our society is quite subjective, most negative disruption attempts end up failing. The market at the end of the day will either accept or reject what you are proposing, and if it’s something that doesn’t drive positive utility into people’s live or solves a major sticking point or problem, your company won’t sustain itself and your disruption will fail.

Can you share 3 of the best words of advice you’ve gotten along your journey? Please give a story or example for each.

Perseverance: This word really hit home with me personally especially during this year which is the first year for Bizzy.co. Launching a company during the height of COVID-19 is by no stretch of the imagination an ideal circumstance, but no matter when an entrepreneur launches their venture they are going to face obstacles, difficulties, and challenges. An entrepreneur needs to be able to handle things not going their way, over and over again, and still have the same passion and energy to keep going. You can have a great idea, a great product, and a great team, but very rarely do you get product market fit on the first attempt, it takes trying, trying, and trying again.

Passion: Passion is your driving force, passion is what helps you bring the right energy in front of investors, customers, and employees, passion is what keeps you interested and driven after struggling and stumbling through the mistakes that and tribulations every entrepreneur goes through.

Care: In order to succeed, you need to care about who you are serving, you need to be invested personally in seeing the problem you’re set to solve get resolved through the disruption you introduced. Your clients will be able to tell the difference if you care about them and their success with your product, and if they think you do, you can create a more loyal, grateful, and satisfied clientele base.

We are sure you aren’t done. How are you going to shake things up next?

Im going to be focused on Bizzy.co for a while, as I would like to turn our platform into a national household name before going global, while focusing on continuously improving the customer and business owner experience through design tools and resources that empower our business owners towards success.

Do you have a book, podcast, or talk that’s had a deep impact on your thinking? Can you share a story with us? Can you explain why it was so resonant with you?

I’ll give you two books, the first is “Elon Musk” written by Ashley Vance. It’s a book that details the behind the scenes and an inside look into Elon Musk’s life, successes, and mishaps on his way to founding multiple successful companies and becoming the successful business man he is now. That book is a fantastic read for prospective entrepreneurs, as you can learn from Elon Musk’s story how difficult it is to succeed as an entrepreneur and the level of resilience and conviction you need to have in order to overcome the obstacles you will face.

The second book is “The Other Wes Moore: One Name, Two Fates”, a powerful read that highlights beautifully and through a true story the importance and impact of opportunity on one’s life and how crucial it can be in determining their future.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

”Genius is 1% inspiration, and 99% perspiration.”

– Thomas Edison

I believe that hard work is the single most important factor in success. An entrepreneur, especially the leader of a newly formed organization needs to lead by example through unparalleled work ethic that will inspire their team to go the extra mile, this will prove crucial for a company’s survival and success.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

I think the post pandemic economy is going to look quite different from what it did in 2019, especially in terms of leaders and organizations realizing that remote work is quite a viable and reliable option. This will cause a shift for companies to start allocating some of their budgets to freelance work, as well as shifting to being open to hiring a section of the workforce that is remote.

Those two shifts will lower overhead costs and increase the amount of investable capital at hand, which will only serve to boosting the economy and spreading the wealth globally. In addition, companies hiring for project based work will be less hesitant to grow and spend capital due to the alleviated level of risk.

The remote work movement can prove to be quite the game changer in the world economy.

