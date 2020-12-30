Fariba Rahimi: Suggests 10 Ways to Building A Successful Business in 2021

Famed model and a successful self-made entrepreneur, Fariba Rahimi recently doled out some great suggestions to building a successful business. From her experience, she would know!

1. Develop An Entrepreneurial Mindset

Very first advice is about the mindset that entrepreneurs should have. According to her, entrepreneurs have a growth mindset that drives them to learn new things all their lives. True businessmen never stop learning new skills or working hard. They always have a “can do” attitude that drives them to challenge themselves. And that’s the mindset that every entrepreneur should have.

2. Understand Economic Independence Since Teenage

“You need to understand the worth of money since a very little age”. According to her, true entrepreneurs strive to be financially independent and responsible from a young age. You shouldn’t be dependent on someone else to fulfill your needs.

3. Be A Leader

Entrepreneurs are born to lead. They have a completely positive and motivating aura that inspires everyone. Whoever they work with ends up being influenced by their big goals and ambitions. And that’s what true leaders do, they inspire others to grow with them.

4. Stay Tenacious

“Failures are a part of life. In order to build a successful business empire, you have to learn from your failures, rather than crying over them”, says Fariba. “You need to stay tenacious and keep trying to get your goals, even if you have to fight the world for it”, she says.

5. Master Improvisation

Things don’t always go as planned, especially in new businesses. Making the most of uncertainties in business by improvising then and there is the key. You will always come across various obstacles. “So you need to have a mindset that quickly adapts to the changes and comes up with spontaneous solutions”.

6. Networking, Networking and Networking

“Having good connections will take you places. If you own a business, you need to keep meeting up with new people. Spend your free time making connections and always think of a way you can be useful to someone. That little gesture will go a long way”.

7. Take Responsibility for Your Actions

A businessman should always acknowledge his actions – the good bits and the bad. They should not look for people to blame their failures on, neither look for reasons to justify them. Rather, taking responsibility for everything and accepting their mistakes will help them grow, both personally and professionally.

8. Think Long-Term

Fariba advises entrepreneurs to always think and plan long term. “Never settle for what you can have ‘right now’. Instead, focus on what you might have in the long-term.”

9. Take Risks

“This is one of the most important keys to having a successful career. You will always find yourself in risky situations. You gotta have a strong acumen to decide which risks to take and which to dodge”, says Fariba.

10. Build A Great Support Network

According to Fariba, one thing common in all successful entrepreneurs is that they surround themselves with people who help them grow both, as a person and a professional. So choose wisely who you spend your time with.

So implement these suggestions to your daily life and business, and you will definitely see both of them grow!