Fantasies Of The Residential- Photograph and Song: Jimmy Makulis 🇬🇷

Residing In Dreams Of Reality In The Song, "Fantasia," By JIMMY MAKULIS! 🇬🇷

At night, the fantasy, comes to life. What looks like reality is actually a flash of stillness. For night has a way of re-telling reality for how it sees it; not humanity’s limitations of reality. A simple photograph captures the life within such a photograph. One cannot void oneself of the life, within it. Always remember that daytime reflects what was created, during the course of night. Take care for what you produce in the dark. It shows itself in silently, boisterous ways.

A photograph contains millions of sounds. You have to become mute and tone deaf, in order to hear them. These sounds have a way of moving one through different sound chambers, which are housed in homes, buildings, temples, and other architectural spaces. Photographs of Grecian architecture and residential spaces formulate worlds of their own. Living in such residential spacing must be an adventure. Waking up to a living, breathing replica of the fantasy world; as others are only permitted to read about it through novels, short stories, and folkloric performances. And yet, the people of Greece are granted the opportunity of awaking to this fantasy, each and every single, day. Not a bad way of living, isn’t?

Selecting the perfect song to accompany Grecian nights, how would that fulfill the very tranquilities for this ancient land? The poetry. Instrumental performances. Boat rides on the water. Small crowds gather around to dance, while eating delicacies of papoutsakia, pastitsio, souvlaki, dolmadakia, and other culinary of Grecian tastes. There are times for work and times for rest. Being surrounded by the Aegean, Mediterranean, and Ionian seas, how does the moonlight present her face on the surfaces, in combination with the lights of the residential spacing? Most importantly, how are Grecian people ascended even higher, while connected to the legacy of their ancient past. It’s a connection between Heaven and Earth, 🌎 as the past and present re-unite as one in the spacing of residential gardens of novel, Grecian tales.

https://gr.pinterest.com/pin/477944579180327681/

Jimmy Makulis

https://alchetron.com/Jimmy-Makulis
https://youtu.be/x8mAItW5Ob0
https://open.spotify.com/album/2Pe6PbsaIXhZaRpJtghSBp

    Lauren Kaye Clark, Let Water Be Your Guide. . .Pisces Travels!

    In her exploration and adventures of the Earth's landscapes, water has always been her guide. Through discipline, hard work, and her seeking of other Beautiful human beings, she immerses herself into the abundant and rich Spirit of. . .water! Believing in the power of Sisterhood, womanhood, and the feminine, her yearning to use her talents for the healing of self and others, is her motivation in making the world a better place!

