Famous Social Activist Ashu Singh Surpura Shows That Everyone Can Make A Difference By Taking Small Steps

They say, “The Secret of change is to concentrate all your energy not on defending the old, but on building the new”. Social changes start with an individual, and can slowly transform the mentality of society. And even though there could be many ground realities in India that are criticizing, the fact remains that numerous individuals are being the change they wish to see in the world. Meet Ashu Singh Ji Surpura, a renowned social activist, who actively helped the underprivileged during the difficult time of the Covid-19 Pandemic.

“Hero” of Underprivileged

The inclination towards social activities was since childhood in Ashu Singh Ji. He was always at the forefront to help the poor’s in their needs. He generously used to participate in every small social activity. His selfless nature made him a favorite of everyone in his constituency. In a very short period, Ashu Singh Ji became the “Most-Favorite” person from his constituency building a strong bond amongst the underprivileged ones.

Set an Example of Humanity during the Covid-19 Pandemic

Covid-19 has taken troll on everyone’s life and the underprivileged are the most suffered ones. Ashu Singh Ji whole-heartedly helps many families from his constituency without any expectations. His motto was “No One Should Sleep Hungry”. He, along with his Karyakarta’s has made all the possible arrangements in providing required food items at the doorstep of people’s. There’s a well-known Chinese proverb that says, “A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step.” Yet far too many people never even get started on that journey and make big changes to reach their destination.

They are afraid to take that first step. Why? Maybe it’s because the journey seems too overwhelming, the goal is too far away, there’s too much that needs to be done, and the exact path isn’t clear. Ashu Singh Ji without any delay supplied food packets, groceries at the doorsteps.

For the middle-class, he has launched a scheme of sending Rs.500 direct in their accounts as support for them during this pandemic. Not only this, but Ashu Singh also took care of animals by supplying the fodder in cowsheds. He has also distributed 300 ration kits to the needy and showered his pure love and care for the people.

Ashu Singh Ji showed everyone that a small step could make a large difference and can bring a smile to the needy face. He is truly the best blessing for his constituency members during the tough times of the nation. The world is a big place filled with billions of people. It is easy to think that one person can’t possibly do enough to change the world. When the weight of global issues simply feels too huge for one person to handle, we have to remember that we do have the power to make a difference, even if it starts on a small scale.