Family supports anytime for me

Family - A little bit of crazy, A little bit of loud & A whole lot of love...

Now its the time, to learn better to learn more about our family members. As everyone at home, we can observe them what kind of work they are doing, time spending in their work or study. Starting from our partner to our children. Frankly saying these seven months filled with loads of emotions. Many emotions one day it’ll be a happy day, one day sad day, some days in frustration, stress, worries. Lots of fun in home at the same time lots of quarrels, misunderstandings, shouting at all are equal in these days. But anyways after sometime again a happy family.

My husband and children are helping me a lot, Whenever I asked help from them. During this COVID scenario it seems I’m working for the whole day house hold chores, my works. Its like rotating wheel, repeating the same for everyday. Whenever I feel tired or I am unwell both my husband and children take my responsibilities, until I get back. If I have any works my husband will take care of the kids during their study time or anything they work. Blessed to have such wonderful relations in my life.

Family means no one gets left behind or forgotten

– David Ogden Stiers

