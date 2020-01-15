Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Family Resolutions for 2020 by Richard Abbe

A new year is a perfect time to start fresh and set some goals. While personal resolutions are a great way to work on the self, family goals can help a family grow together while having fun. Consider some of these family resolutions this new year to set as a family. Show More Gratitude Gratitude […]

By
Family Resolutions for 2020 by Richard Abbe
Blog header for Family Resolutions for 2020 by Richard Abbe

A new year is a perfect time to start fresh and set some goals. While personal resolutions are a great way to work on the self, family goals can help a family grow together while having fun. Consider some of these family resolutions this new year to set as a family.

Show More Gratitude

Gratitude is an essential part of living a joyous life. In a world filled with instant gratification and entitled children, teaching children to have an appreciation for the things they have can help them grow up well. Set a goal as a family to be thankful for three unique things each day. This can be done while everyone sits together as a family for dinner at the end of the day or as parents tuck kids into bed at night.

Make a New Tradition

Traditions bind families together and create the base for memories for years to come. Make a new tradition this year as a family. It could be something as simple as celebrating the first day of a new season, doing something new for family birthdays, or finding a new place to vacation each year.

Complete a Project Together

Working together is one of the best ways to bond and grow closer as a family. A project that takes time to complete teaches children useful skills and the rewards that come from hard work. Choose a plan that benefits the family or the home. Some ideas may include building a treehouse, a scrapbook, or a yearlong family video of all of the things done this year.

Create a Ritual for One Day of the Week

Rituals give kids (and parents) something to look forward to as they go through the week. Set aside one day a week and do the same activity. Families may enjoy having movie nights on Fridays, baking something together on Tuesdays, eating pizzas on Saturdays, or exploring nature on Sundays.

Eat Healthier

Getting fit and eating healthy is a lifelong process. Starting young helps ingrain healthy habits in kids that will benefit them for their entire lives. Start eating healthier meals as a family this year by adding one fruit or vegetable in the meal plan each week, eliminating junk food, or having only one sugary treat a week.

Richard Abbe Logo

Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Community//

How traditional holidays bring families closer

by Chloe Smith
Community//

Building family traditions on a good night’s sleep

by Manasi Gangan
Community//

Why Holiday Traditions Matter

by Divya Puri

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.