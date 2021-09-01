Family Communication Made Easy!

Managing a home is similar to managing a company. It requires document management, communication, planning, meetings, logistics and negotiation.

A Family Command Center is an efficient system to manage your household and all those who live in it.



Here’s how to set up your own Command Center:



1.) Choose a Location which is highly visible to all family members on a daily basis, common locations include the kitchen or family room. Teaching children, the tenets of time management, planning, and coordinating are important life skills and can begin right here.



2.) Create files for each child which will contain current and active items only. I recommend a hanging file with the child’s name and manila folders inside the hanging file labeled with your child’s various activities such as sports, music lessons, scouts, school communication, etc.

Containerize your files into a decorative or functional file box that can sit on a counter, inside a cabinet or drawer.



3.) Process communication daily by sorting through and filing documents or information as it comes in. Before filing away any papers be sure you have executed any required followup steps. For example, you’ve received the soccer team snack schedule- before filing this paper into a folder, mark your calendar with the designated snack days. Other action steps may include writing a check for a field trip or scheduling a conference or concert.



4.) Utilize One Family Calendar, as multiple calendars increase the possibility of double booking or missing appointments. When you receive a calendar for school, after-school activity, game schedule, etc, take the time to upload or fill in important dates immediately. A large wall calendar works well for everyone to view. I recommend using different colored highlighters for each family member. As children get older, you will likely migrate to electronic calendars, sharing and syncing all data.



5.) Outfit your command center with the necessary tools to run it efficiently. Some suggestions, as your space may allow: phone, charging station, calendar, shop list, chore charts, envelopes, trash receptacle, shredder, stamps, check book, pens, markers, address book, stapler, file folders or white board.



Taking the time to setup a central location for family operations and making it your own will save you time in the long run and impart your children with some useful life skills.