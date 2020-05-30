Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Family Bonding Resource Guide

Children certainly need quality time with their family especially during those early years of development. Moments like these set the foundation for children to grow to have things like stability and good self-esteem. Family bonding benefits every member of the family even the parents. By spending time with one’s kids, a deeper connection is built, allowing for more in-depth dialogue to take place. Sometimes children don’t feel comfortable discussing things with their parents or don’t feel as though their voice will be taken into consideration. Thus, family bonding becomes a great remedy and means for improving relationships within the family. Family bonding can be achieved by incorporating the following activities:

Create Family Traditions

Creating and participating in family traditions is one way to bond with the family. Holidays like Christmas and Thanksgiving only come once a year. If a person doesn’t celebrate such holidays, then it may be other rare occasions such as their birthday where their family comes together. Families do not have to delegate their family bonding only during those dates. In fact, families can create their own special holiday with their own family traditions. For instance, setting up a monthly tradition to go to hiking, horseback riding, or travel makes for a fun new family tradition.

Eat Dinner Together

Many households can relate to each person grabbing their food and going into their separate rooms to eat. Although there may be at least one electronic device within each room, families must still dedicate a good hour to eating together. Initially, it may feel weird if a family is not accustomed to this. However, family dinners make for great opportunities to reflect on the day, share any exciting news, and more.

Volunteer as a Family

Volunteering provides several psychological and physiological health benefits. Doing it as a family adds even more health benefits to the list. Helping others with those one cares for the most can be quite an eye-opening experience. Sometimes people take things for granted even their family. Volunteering can provide a new perspective on life as well as the people in one’s life.

Start Scrapbooking

Families can bond through scrapbooking. Scrapbooking is simply compiled a bunch of pictures from family events or milestones into a book. Each person can have their own special place in the book highlighting their important moments. A scrapbook is a great way for families to bond over their memories while also looking forward to creating new ones. 

This blog was originally published on Richard Abbe’s website.

Richard Abbe Logo

Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

