Family Activities to Enjoy at Home

By

With the continued spread of the Coronavirus and mandated social distancing, many people are forced to spend at least the next several weeks at home. With families suddenly having an increased amount of time on their hands, members of these social units may be looking for ways to spend profitable and enjoyable time together. Such activities include:

Creating Movies

One common favored family activity is movie watching. However, this event could be taken one step further through the movie-making process. These days, everyone, including children typically own mobile phones that contain record applications or moviemaking software. Suggested topics include a documentary of their experiences during isolation.

Go Camping

Some families might opt to create an indoor camping experience. Tents could be pitched in the living room or any other large room, participants can slumber in sleeping bags and the fireplace can serve as the campfire.

Plan To Cook Together

One would be hard-pressed to identify another event that brings families together more than meals. That said, should the entire family devote time to planning and preparing the meal, such experiences might prove even more joyful.

Partake In Mental Stimulation

It is easy to waste time when one has an abundance of this precious commodity. Ergo, engaging in a mentally-stimulating activity can elicit significant benefits over the long haul. Endeavors like reading, watching history or science programs, or a trivia game show, executing a crossword or jigsaw puzzle or playing a strategy game could increase the partaker’s focus and concentration.

Practice Good Citizenry

Families may optimize their time at home by practicing good citizenry. Though many persons now reside in regions with travel restrictions and significant social contact mandates, neighborly and charitable actions can be performed in the immediate community. For example, families are encouraged to check in on their elderly neighbors and performing activities like shopping or obtaining medicine for such individuals.

Exercise

One potential danger family members might face when spending extended time indoors is a lack of physical activity. This possible health pitfall can be avoided by performing any type of exercise they can, such as going for quick walks, working out, or partaking in online or televised exercise programs.

This blog was originally published on Richard Abbe’s website.

Richard Abbe, Co-founder, Principal, and Managing Partner at Iroquois Capital Management, LLC; Investment Advisor to Iroquois Capital LP; and Iroquois Capital (offshore) Ltd

Having been on New York Wall Street for over two decades, Richard Abbe traces his love for investing back to his teen years. This passion, which was birthed out of conversations with his father, would eventually lead him to receive his undergraduate degree from Hobart University, where he currently serves on the Investment Committee for Hobart & William Smith Colleges Endowment.

When not working, Richard Abbe spends most of the time with his kids in the big city of New York. Believing in the intrinsic importance of family, Richard cherishes the moments he spends with his two daughters and one son. Just as his father taught him, he enjoys instilling the importance of honesty, integrity, and strength in them. An avid New York Yankees fan, Richard Abbe likes spending some of his free time going to the ballpark and exploring the great city of New York.

Whether discussing investing, philanthropy, or family, Richard Abbe brings real life insight and experience to the table.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Learn more or join us as a community member!
Photo via Shutterstock
