Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Falling Over; it’s Inevitable

Accepting failure as a lesson is one of the most important things I have ever learned.

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Most of us have felt the need for perfectionism – whether this is wanting a particular event to be a standout in the guest’s calendar; a presentation at work where we spend hour perfecting each slide; an outfit being just right for the occasion or life going a certain way and hitting what we think are ‘life goals’ we should all achieve at an exact moment. Isn’t it exhausting? I certainly have found this over time and have had to step back and think of the negative impact it is having on my life.

Currently, in education, growth mindset and ‘making mistakes’ is common place, with these elements being incorporated into the curriculum. Carol Dweck, through her research, talked about fixed mindset verses growth mindset. ‘They noticed that some students rebounded while other students seemed devastated by even the smallest setbacks.’ (https://www.mindsetworks.com/science/) Incorporating the acceptance of mistakes has become a key focus in the classroom; as teachers we need to believe in this ourselves. It is sometimes challenging to do so when your own education did not promote this belief and mistakes were seen as a sign of failure. The feeling of embarrassment and shame can easily take hold. As an adult, I have learnt that failure and setbacks are par of the course, and that it is okay to accept this.

I have always tried to do my utmost; trying to make every element of my life ‘perfect’, from my perspective. Over time, this has been exhausting and I found it was sometimes subconscious – not realising I was trying to do this in all facets of life. I was setting unachievable goals, which caused unnecessary pressure on me and, quite possibly, those around me.

Unfortunately, I learnt that ‘falling over’ was possible and had to accept failure – not due to my actions, but events that were out of my control. This did not stop me feeling like a failure. If you are someone that has experienced fertility issues, or some other form of trauma, you can possibly empathise with the feeling of ‘failure’ and that you have done something wrong and let other people down. I can say ‘you are not a failure’ but it is easily said than done and we all work on this in different ways.

For me, accepting that life does not go as planned all the time, and events will surprise you, was part of the lesson in trying to make everything ‘perfect’. The traumas I have experienced have taught me a lot about getting back up, being resilient. If I had experienced the promotion of ‘growth mindset’ when I was younger, in education and life, then I may have found these challenges, not easier, but managed them in a slightly different way. They almost consumed who I was. However, accepting ‘mistakes’, whether a direct result of our actions or not, is a lesson that we can continue to learn beyond school and throughout our lives.

    Amanda Edmanson, International Primary Teacher at Nord Anglia Education

    Over the years, from personal experiences and from the experienced I have gained in employment, I have developed an interest in self-care and the importance of wellbeing. I am a teacher (since 2014) and I have worked in education for over 8 years. Prior to this, I was working in the mental health and crime reduction sector that started to highlight to me the importance of mental wellbeing and how this can have a detrimental affect on our physical wellbeing if not managed positively.

    Being a teacher, there is a lot of focus around positivity and growth mindset in our curriculum and this has complimented the work I have done previously and I can see the importance of starting this positive attitude early in life to avoid health complications later on; it provides children with the opportunity to apply these character strengths later in life, such as resilience.

    Having been through some challenging situations in my life has only made me stronger each time and an insight into the importance of looking after ourselves. We are all difference in how we manage and cope with this.

    My hobbies are spending time with my husband and Miniature Schnauzer; attending regular yoga, Pilates sessions and running; reading a variety of genres but Asian Literature, crime fiction and self-care stand out on my bookshelf and I enjoy travelling and exploring this wonderful world - locally, where ever we're based (currently Malaysia) or further afield.

     

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    Justin Lewis/ Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    How to Cultivate a Growth Mindset

    by Sweta Bothra
    Wisdom//

    How to Be the Type of Person Everyone Wants to Know

    by Hazel Gale
    Jorg Greue/Getty Images
    Wisdom//

    When You Don’t Know Something… Just Admit It

    by Greater Good Science

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.