七転び八起き- A Japanese Proverb that Inspires me to Persevere

This quote inspires me to keep moving forward even in the face of difficulties. Life has its ups and downs and those ups and downs decide who I am and who I will be.

Without those difficulties, I highly doubt that anyone would ever sharpen their skills or learn some new ones. Problems that surround me in life, motivate me to optimise myself and overcome them.

Sometimes the setbacks are so severe that zeal to keep going diminishes. Failure becomes so hard to bear that moving even an inch seems impossible. Life is such and we all know it.

It is during those trying times, our true intentions are revealed. To phrase it in a better way, let us recall the words of Eric Thomas

How Bad Do you Want it? — ET | HBR Patel

When you want to succeed as bad as

you wanna breathe then you will be successful.

The true intentions are revealed in the face of failure.

It is the zeal to prevail even in the face of an extreme setback that places me in the proximity of success. After that, perseverance takes charge and helps me navigate my way through difficulties to reach my destination.

It is easier said than done. It takes strong willpower to continue after every setback and to rise up after every fall. It is a never say die attitude that helps us to excel in life. The Japanese proverb highlights that effectively.

七転び八起き — Fall Down Seven Times, Stand Up Eight.

These are the words that hold the potential to strengthen the weak. To motivate the defeated. To uplift the fallen. To guide the lost. Those words contain enough to motivate us to persevere day in and day out.

Life will never cease to amaze you if you know how to overcome every challenge. Strength has become the synonym of bulging biceps and chiselled chest. True strength is not the muscle we build in the gym, but the mindset that we adapt in difficult situations. Rocky Balboa, the perfect boxer paints the reality with the help of his fictitious world:

You, me, or nobody is gonna hit as hard as life. But it ain’t about how hard ya hit. It’s about how hard you can get hit and keep moving forward. How much you can take and keep moving forward. That’s how winning is done!

Sometimes, it would seem hard to continue, but another way will unfold itself to guide me when I am patient enough to persevere. Patience helps when expectations are not met. It takes a lot of practice to master that.

Always Choose to Bounce Back.

Falling down might not be a choice, but staying down after that definitely is a deliberate choice. No matter how much the gravitational pull you experience, rise up and keep moving forward.