“Fake News” Claims Open Back Door

Let’s face it folks, we are a nation made up of news addicts. We are glued to our “news.” We read it; watch it; judge it; and some even participate in it as unofficial commentators, opinionaters, and circulators. It goes without saying that the face of news has certainly changed since the “Cronkite” era as has the climate underscoring its evolution.



The audience and variety of platforms are different. The definition of “news” has expanded. Competition among its biggest players is the fiercest it’s ever been, and survival among those same mainstream media giants isn’t ensured. This is doubly so in the current climate as up-n-comers have figured out how to connect with consumers through the weaknesses, holes, attitudes, and opportunities left on the table — swiftly, strongly and with the agility their behemoth-sized predecessors just can’t do.



Every week, I receive requests to sip from the cup of the newest of the newsers, each one finding an original niche in which to capture market share. Whether it be The Epoch Times who founded its wings on the back of ‘fake news’ claims or Newsy, the bullet train of today’s news vendors or Morning Brew who uses its big personality to embrace its audience or HAPPS who enlists a unique community approach and easy ‘user’ platform, these are just some of the newcomers who are widening the playing field and redefining the news industry in a way that is resonating.



These new interests are building trust, betting on their youthful ingenuity, delivering great products, and relying on their tech and tool savvy to readily serve their growing audiences — moving through the back door so-to-speak strategically to “get out in front.” I am sure every one of them hopes that the catalyst which opened that door to their spark of an idea, continues.



Time will tell. Obviously, there are concrete reasons for the onset of the draft that are not difficult to see if you are actually looking in the right place. As long as those reasons continue to exist, the present influx of new news sources will too.



The question that stands out in my mind for the next ten to fifteen years is “Who among them will make themselves so relevant that they ultimately join the existing behemoths in the room?” This playing field is ripe for a reorganization, in my opinion. And with few dollars available to stop them and even fewer to acquire them, the face of news could very well look dramatically different in a very short period of time.



Either way, our love for news ain’t going away!