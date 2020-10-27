Faiz Warsani Has Priceless Advice For Budding Entrepreneurs

Faiz Warsani who is just 19 stated that he is too young to give entrepreneurial advice. But as per his experience, he revealed that every new entrepreneur must find a solution to the problem and focus on bringing change in the industry. “It will motivate you much more than making money. Chasing a bag will result in you constantly chasing, meanwhile chasing greatness will result in you changing other people’s lives and making a real impact. You would die a nobody if you were rich because anybody can get rich, but not everyone can make an impact. The CBD brand was supposed to launch in October 2019 but then it got delayed and was incorporated in January this year

Faiz says, entrepreneurship is an exciting journey, to say the least. It is filled with highs and lows that can put even the world’s best roller coaster to shame. While your journey to the top is bound to be a remarkable one, it is sure to sap all your energy too. Successful entrepreneurs will tell you that as a small business owner you’ll have to work longer hours for a small amount of money and the threat of instability will loom over your head constantly. You need to be prepared to fail fast, learn from your mistakes , and move forward against all odds. If you think you have what it takes, here are five tips you’ll do good to remember. Plenty of people will be able to come up with a great idea based on a great insight and on a subject they’re passionate about. But, even then, some ideas will never see the light of day.

Often this is because it’s all too easy to procrastinate; to stick with the day job and keep your startup dream as just that: a dream. If you have a great idea that you believe will work, take the plunge.

Being successful and succeeding in entrepreneurship as a newbie depends on the risks and attempts that you are going to make. Of course, you can find a guru for yourself or find the world’s best team of professionals and go ahead, but that’s not all. At first, find your motivation, ask yourself why you are doing this, why you are starting something?

Know your passion

Starting a business can be tough. You may find yourself questioning your decisions, which is why identifying your true passion is important in order to ensure that you get the work done and arrange financing to make it happen.

The Power of Positivity

Maintain a positive attitude, because that is essential for success. Energy is the fuel that feeds our attitude and it needs to be replenished on a daily basis. Having a positive attitude is a conscious choice. So when negative thoughts creep in, stop them in their tracks and replace them with good self-talk.

Believe that you can.

If you are going to start with even 1% of doubt, don’t start it, man. The most important factor of every business owner is to believe in himself, while the whole world has a doubt. So, do you believe in yourself? No one guarantees that you will succeed in the first attempt. Maybe you will have to keep trying, but do not hesitate in yourself and keep going.

Learn from mistakes.

Many entrepreneurs point to mistakes as being their best teacher. When you learn from your mistakes, you move closer to success — even though you initially failed.

Don’t let “NO” or any obstacle stop you. We can learn so much from adversity; it cultivates inner strength, so don’t throw a pity party when life gets tough. Instead, look for the inner lessons to be learned and apply them to your life. Character isn’t born from an easy life – it is forged through pushing through trials and being persistent. This is how you grow as a budding entrepreneur he quoted.