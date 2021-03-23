Faiz Qureshi Of Reddwings Productions An Unstoppable Persona Who Has Triumph Over Success With His Astonishing Skills

Living up to your expectations, and conquering triumph with a visional goal. This is a brief outlook of a multitudinous personality Faiz Qureshi. Every successful person has received success because he has worked hard enough and out of his comfort zone to achieve the dreams. Dreams are something you don’t see in the sleep, dreams are which that doesn’t let you sleep.Speaking about Faiz Qureshi ,

Faiz qureshi today owns a well famed production house, which is film and fashion based, namely Reddwings Productions . He established this production house in 2018, and since they he is been flourished with success due to this efforts.

Faiz qureshi producer has organized many successful events based on fashion shows and beauty pageants. As a producer he has also organized international fashion shows and beauty pageants, one of which being Mrs. India globe international for married women in Dubai UAE. And many more like Mr. and Miss India globe international beauty pageants Mrs Fame Queen, He has given many new talents a chance to showcase themselves in the film and fashion industry.

About his career stages and teenage life. He basically belongs to a well to do family, where his father runs a leather business in Meerut. In spite of all the privileges this 27 year old epitome had made a decision of create own success. Speaking about his teenage life, he completed is schooling in Guru Tegh Bahadur public school, and later moved to Dehradun for completing his graduation in the graphic era university.

. He produced his own music album GIRLFRIEND, where he collaborated with singer Vikrant Dhaka and featuring Ekta rai in 2017. Later he casted a Punjabi video album ok report with singer virinder Singh and featuring mahima hora. He was also the casting director of the very famous song ‘sajna tere bina.’

Until now Faiz Qureshi has organized more than 20 fashion shows and beauty contests, and more over gas judged more than 150 shows. Presently he is working on the two upcoming web series one being a Bollywood feature film and TV ads. He is also focusing as a producer shooting two songs catwalk and habibi collaborating with a Bollywood singer mohd Danish. Recently he did very famous song as a line producer loot liya, Being a casting director he did also chahaton ke baarish, and one song with south actress sherry agarwal, name is “Tu jane na”