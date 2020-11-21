It is okay to make mistakes- Throughout my music career I have made many mistakes during performances, writing, letting the nerves get the best of me, you name it. Now, I realize that no one is perfect and the best thing you can do for yourself is learn from those mistakes and keep going.

As a part of our series about Nashville’s rising stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Faith Schueler.

Faith Schueler, a rising country artist, singer, and songwriter shares her own, original sound through her music and vocal presentation. Born and raised in Summerville, South Carolina, Schueler digs deep into her roots by creating original music with a pop/country and soul twist.

In 2018, Faith Schueler released her first single “Who Holds Your Heart”. Since then, Schueler has released her single “Ain’t Even Got a Clue” as well as her new EP, “One Love Song at a Time”. Schueler has written and recorded with some of the most well-known writers, and producers in Charleston and Nashville such as Elliott Elsey, Greg Bieck, Kris Bergsnes, Jordan Lawhead, and Marcus Hummon. Faith Schueler plans to continue down her path towards her country music dream. Schueler hopes to inspire others and touch lives through her music. Faith Schueler holds on to her strong Christian faith as well as her undeniable passion and love for music.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/4deb5e86258676667c975beb63a79577

Thank you so much for joining us in this series! Our readers would love to get to know you a bit better. Can you tell us a bit of the ‘backstory’ of how you grew up?

I grew up in Summerville, South Carolina which is right outside of Charleston. I enjoyed everything that involved music such as dancing, singing, and playing instruments. My parents have always been a huge part of my life and have always been so supportive of my career in music. They have always told me to strive for my goals and dreams. I am very thankful and blessed to have grown up in a small town where everyone is so supportive of me and my music path. I believe that growing up in Summerville, SC has really molded me into the person I am today and has taught me to always appreciate and love the people who helped me get this far.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was a little girl, I have had a huge passion for music. I loved to dance and sing. When I was a baby, my mom would always sing to me, which I feel was the reason I began loving music. I was very involved in music at school and at church. I grew up singing in the church which allowed me to get comfortable singing and performing in front of a large audience. I knew from a very young age that I wanted to be a singer. I would always attempt to write songs and put on a whole showcase for my family. As I got older, I wanted to learn how to play instruments. I began taking piano lessons at the age of nine. After I learned the piano, I taught myself how to play the ukulele and guitar. I began writing songs and recording them which was a huge goal for me in my journey of becoming an artist. I feel as though music has always played a huge role in my life and I have always known that I wanted to pursue a career as an artist.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

Meeting and working with my manager, Jeff Gulko has given me so many amazing opportunities and has opened so many doors for me in my music career. One day, Jeff saw me being interviewed and performing on a local news station and he reached out to me to talk about working with me. He began sharing my music with many people in the industry and helped my song “One Love Song at a Time” get its very first radio play. Since then, Jeff has continued to work diligently in helping me in my music career and now has become my manager and friend.

Can you share with us an interesting story about living in Nashville?

Not only is Nashville an amazing city, but the people in Nashville that I have been blessed to meet along the way are also amazing. I have had the opportunity to make so many connections with so many amazing musicians, artists, songwriters, producers, etc. Working with these people in Nashville has not only allowed me to have wonderful business partners, but it has allowed me to make friendships and bonds with people that I will cherish forever.

Can you share with us a few of the best parts of living in Nashville? We’d love to hear some specific examples or stories about that.

My first impression of Nashville felt like home. My first experience was in the recording studio with producer Greg Bieck. Everyone was so welcoming and soon I was making many new friends who all shared the same passion for music. I was surrounded by such an amazing environment where everyone worked together and was so supportive and encouraging. This was the first time that I really felt in touch with who I wanted to be as an artist. Being in Nashville has allowed me to meet so many wonderful people who I now can call my friends.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

Ever since I was a little girl, I have had the fear of making mistakes. I am a perfectionist and definitely my worst critic. When I first started out this career, I put so much pressure on myself. I used to mess up chords to a song or the lyrics while I was performing and I would attempt to keep going, but the disappointment was very clear on my facial expression. I would feel like that one little mistake would ruin my whole performance. Now all I can do is look back and laugh. I have learned that mistakes are normal, and no one is perfect. If I know that I gave a performance my all, then I walk away confident. Of course, it is disappointing to not get things right all the time, but what is most important is that I learn from my mistakes and keep going strong.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

I am grateful for so many people who have helped me along the way. First off, I am so grateful for my supportive parents who have stood by me throughout this whole journey. Pursuing this career is so much fun, but it is not always easy. To have parents who stand by me through the thick and thin is honestly such a blessing and I definitely would not be where I am today without their support. I am also so grateful for so many people in the industry. My grammy award winning producer, Elliott Elsey, in Charleston, SC, has helped me tremendously growing as an artist. Elliott was the first producer I worked with and he really taught me so much about working in a studio and recording my own music. I am also grateful for my vocal coach Margret Cook who has helped me develop my voice and style as an artist. Working and recording in Nashville has allowed me to meet so many amazing people in the country music industry. My producer Greg Bieck in Nashville has helped me and pushed me to be a better artist and continues to work with me and teach me how to become a better songwriter and artist. Greg has introduced me to so many amazing and well-respected people in the industry such as Kris Bergsnes, Marcus Hummon, and Jordan Lawhead. I have done a lot of writing with Kris Bergsnes who has written song’s for Tim McGraw and other artists. Kris has helped me so much with songwriting and has taken me under his wing to help me grow as a song writer. He is also a very dear friend of mine. I have also worked with Jordan Lawhead who is such a unique and amazing singer, songwriter and musician. Jordan has such a positive and outgoing attitude that really inspires me to be a better person and artist each and every day. Recently, I have had to honor of writing with Marcus Hummon who has written “Bless the Broken Road” by the Rascall Flatts, “Cowboy Take Me Away” by The Chicks, and many other well-known country songs. Marcus is so inspiring and talented, and I strive to be a person like he is one day. My manager, Jeff Gulko, has opened so many doors for me in my music career and has shown me the endless opportunities as an artist. Working with Jeff has been such a blessing and I cannot wait to see the many amazing things we do as a team in the future. I could go on-and- on all day about the many people who have helped me get to where I am today. I am just so blessed and so thankful to be surrounded by so many amazing people who support me and push me to be the best person and artist that I can be.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I have been working on so many exciting and fun projects that I cannot wait to share with everyone very soon! I have been writing and recording new music. I have also been working on a “Faith Schueler” merch line!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

It is okay to make mistakes- Throughout my music career I have made many mistakes during performances, writing, letting the nerves get the best of me, you name it. Now, I realize that no one is perfect and the best thing you can do for yourself is learn from those mistakes and keep going. Working towards your ultimate dream won’t always be easy- I always say, you have to start somewhere. Working towards this dream of mine, definitely has not been easy. It takes a lot of hard work and constant self-motivation. Not everything will go right the first time and some things take time. You will get disappointed and frustrated sometimes. But all of this hard work will pay off. Set little goals for yourself and start checking accomplishments off your list along the way so you can see your progress towards this big lifelong dream. Never give up- There has been many times where I have been a little discouraged. Instead of giving up on my dream, I kept going. I think it is extremely important to never give up on whatever you are passionate about. Don’t be afraid to be yourself- Growing up, I knew I wanted to be a singer. I had to learn that not everyone was going to take me seriously. I had reminded myself that I needed to stay true to who I was and continue pursuing my dream. I learned to not let other’s opinion get in the way of my ultimate goal. I have now learned to focus on the good and to be extremely thankful for those who support me. Learn to take constructive criticism- In this industry, not everyone is going to tell you what you want to hear. You will get opinions from many different people. The key is to embrace what your mentors are telling you, learn from it, and apply it to what you are doing. Be confident in yourself, but also, do not be afraid to learn from others.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

My recommendation is to continue to work hard and grow. Surround yourself with people who are just as motivated and determined as you are. Do not be afraid to be different or unique. Everyone has their own style so do not be afraid to be original. Do what you feel makes you, YOU! Never be afraid to work with someone else because that is how you grow. There is always going to be someone in the industry who knows more about a certain topic than you might know or understand. Allow yourself to keep an open mind and grow. Do not be afraid to go a little out of the box and try new things. There will be challenges but always stay focused on the bigger picture, whatever that may look like to you. And my best advice to anyone, is to never let someone tell you that you cannot do something. If you have a dream, try and set little goals for yourself along the way so that you are always accomplishing something as you continue on your journey. Have faith and believe in yourself. A little self-love and positivity can definitely go a long way! Make sure to spread the love and help others too!

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

If I could inspire a movement, I would create a “Pay It Forward Day” where you do something nice and thoughtful for someone, and then they do something nice and thoughtful for someone else creating a domino effect. How awesome would it be to have a day full of positivity and giving? This could include giving to total stranger, helping people in need, or an act of kindness.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

For my life lesson quote, I chose one of my favorite Bible verses. Jeremiah 29:11 says, “For I know the plans I have for you,” declares the Lord, “plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future.” This Bible verse has helped me so much throughout my journey and in life. It constantly reminds me that God is with me and everything is in His timing and His plan. This Bible verse gives me so much hope and faith. My wish is that I will be able to touch other people’s lives through my music and help make a change in this world.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

If I could have a private breakfast or lunch with any person, it would be Dolly Parton because she is a country music legend and would be so much fun to talk to. I feel as though she is very down to earth and genuine. I respect her and admire her as a person and country artist.

How can our readers follow you online?

You can follow me on all Instagram, Facebook, and Twitter @FaithSchueler.

You can also check out my website for all of the updates on new music, show dates, and so much more at www.faithschueler.com

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!