Faith Porter: “Donate unused items”

As part of my series about “individuals and organizations making an important social impact”, I had the pleasure of interviewing Faith Porter.

Faith is a Producer, Performer, Educator, and Climate Change advocate. She is a graduate from Pace University with a degree in Arts and Entertainment Management. Currently working as the House Seats Coordinator and Company Management Assistant for Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway. Previously Faith served as a Casting Assistant at Grant Wilfley Casting, working on Starz’s Power Book III: Raising Kanan, and HBO’s We Own This City. Faith has interned at several professional theatre organizations in New York City including Kids Creative, The Theater Center, TADA! Youth Theater, and Jujamcyn Theaters. Faith is currently a Co-Director at CreateHER, a playwriting and producing program for high school girls!

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we dig in, our readers would like to get to know you a bit. Can you tell us a bit about how you grew up?

My name is Faith Porter and I am a performer and a producer! I am the youngest of five amazing siblings who have impacted who I am today.

You are currently part of a social impact organization that is making a difference for our planet.

Can you tell us a bit about what you and your organization (Miss Earth USA) are trying to change in our world today?

Miss Earth USA is mobilizing young women to make positive change in their community through environmental action! The Miss Earth organization has allowed me to take my passions for upcycling and community organizing to the next level. This year I will get to inspire countless young women to make more sustainable choices in their life.

Can you tell us the backstory about what inspired you to originally feel passionate about this cause?

Seeing the devastation of climate change induced natural disasters showed me how urgent the need for climate reform is. So many people still do not know the ways that communities across the globe are affected by global warming and seeing misinformation being so real caused me to leap into action! Just talking to people in my community about the effects of climate change really makes a difference.

Many of us have ideas, dreams, and passions, but never manifest them. They don’t get up and just do it. But you did. Was there an “Aha Moment” that made you decide that you were actually going to step up and do it? What was that final trigger?

My family and friends are a huge inspiration in my life! Growing up home was the Chesapeake Bay and I was blessed to be so close to creation. However, I always noticed the waste accumulating, which then created a stressful environment for my community. This was the moment I decided to make a change for good.

Are there three things the community, society, or politicians can do to help you address the root of the problem you are trying to solve?

1. Educate yourself on the causes of climate change!

2. Petition to your local government officials to influence climate policy!

3. Recycle and reuse all old and unwanted items!

What are your “5 things any person can do to be more sustainable” Please share a story or example for each.

1. Upcycle! — Upcycling, also known as creative reuse, is the process of transforming unwanted products into new useful things. Like turning an old tee into a headband! This helps keep items in use longer and lowers global waste.

2. Donate unused items — The fast fashion industry produces 10% of all humanity’s carbon emissions and is the second-largest consumer of the world’s water supply. If you don’t use a product or wear a piece of clothing anymore, give it to a charity shop or someone you know would make use of it to help reduce waste.

3. Sustainability podcast and series — The number one way to spark environmental action is through educating yourself and having more knowledge about the factors. You can promote environmental justice on your way to work in the morning by listening to great inspirational and eco-friendly podcasts.

4. Drive less — Walk or ride a bike to your destination instead of driving if it’s close enough — it’s better for the environment and your health. Using public transportation is another good way to help reduce greenhouse gas emissions.

5. Eat more veggies! — The production of meat is one of the biggest contributors to climate change and the pollution of landscapes and waterways. By eating more veggies, you can help to reduce the impact the meat industry has on the Earth

If you could tell other young people one thing about why they should consider making a positive impact on our environment or society, like you, what would you tell them?

I would tell them that the future is in their hands. The previous generations have continually failed Mother Earth, but our youth has the opportunity to change that!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

It may not get easier, but you will get stronger! In the pandemic world we are living in, we have seen that mental health is extremely relevant. As an advocate for mental health, I know the effects that anxiety and depression can take on a person’s life. Through my work as an arts educator, it is always my duty to provide wellness education with the young girls that I mentor.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US with whom you would like to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

I would love to have a private meeting with Rihanna because she uses her influence in the arts, fashion, and beauty to uplift ALL women.

