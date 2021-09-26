Faith Lianne Believes Making A Difference In The World

Many people believe that they don’t have what it takes to make a difference in the world. They believe only people like Mahatma Gandhi, Mother Theresa, Thomas Edison, Albert Einstein, Bill Gates, and the likes, are capable of making a difference. Well, this world is full of such compassionate – kind and beautiful souls! This everyday kindness is a blessing; it gives an instantaneous joy, which is refreshing, and pleasant.

The truth is, every one of us is put in this world to contribute and make a difference to the world in our own unique way. It need not be anything out of the world. It just needs to be something you do with the intention of ‘doing good’ says Faith Lianne.

Faith Lianne is a young girl from the outskirts of a ravine with a firm determination to make a difference in the world.

She says you might think the difference you can make is insignificant. I too had that belief years ago. When we think about making a difference we fall for the myth that what we start out doing has to be enormous to have any effect. I’ve learned it doesn’t.

Nice gestures go a long way. A small kindness can always help. We never know the kind of day someone is having; the bad news they just got; the loss they’re struggling with; the health crisis they’re undergoing; the dark thoughts they’re wrestling with. Hold the door for strangers. Say “good morning” and “thank you.” Be generous with compliments and words of appreciation suggests Faith Lianne.

Just put your soul into it. If you show up physically with the soles of your feet, the heart, mind, and soul will have a chance to follow or catch up. You may not want to be there in the beginning, but showing up allows a committed chance at making a difference everyday for the people you love, the people you will meet, and the eventual person you will become. Show up she quoted.