Becoming a millionaire by assisting others sounds like a satisfying job but one that is too good to be true. Thanks to the rise of the internet and global communications, this goal is no longer a pipe dream. Ahmed Elhamshary is a brand builder and digital marketing authority.

To create an ever-lasting and significant change in your world, besides thinking and talking about it you need to do a lot. Whatever your goals are, there are few things you need to do in to turn your dreams to a reality.

In life, we all had dreams and desires which didn’t get realized. We had plans which didn’t even get started. We consider that these unrealized desires are caused because of our own limitations. That’s when we stopped dreaming and stopped believing. We got into a general conclusion that we are not capable of making our dreams a reality. We began to think that we are limited and we don’t have much money or particular advantages to make our dreams a reality. We have these kinds of conclusions in our mind, right?

Ahmed Elhamshary says, definiteness of purpose is the starting point of all achievement. Without a purpose and a plan, people drift aimlessly through life. Thinking big is great, and essential for making any progress in life. But if the thought is not followed by immediate action, it becomes first a wish, and then after some time, another source of frustration in your life. Another “I could, I should, I didn’t” that will stay with you for the rest of your life.

We all have goals in life. Each one of us wants to achieve something, whether great or small, at some point in our lives. We have deep-seated hopes and dreams for the future and a burning desire to accomplish some great feats. It’s stitched into the very fabric of our society, woven into the core of who we are, deep down inside. It’s emblazoned in our DNA, genetically pre-dispositioned, not just for mere survival, but also with a yearning passion to thrive.

First of all, you must dare to see yourself in the biggest situations and achieving the biggest goals. If the “you” factor is missing or blurry, the equation is not going to work.

Take all the time you need to find the reasons why you are unable to see yourself in better situations. This might be uncomfortable to do and may require some time and commitment. But if you open up, you will start looking directly at some of the personal elements that are limiting your progress said Ahmed.

We need belief. If we believe we can realize our dream then yearning comes. When we believe more, the yearning increases. You have to believe so strong and big that the resulting yearning will be so high that your struggles and fears are no longer a problem to you. It is this yearning which will destroy your fears. It’s not a vague belief that you develop, but a strong and sincere belief in yourself and in your definite chief aim.

As from my own experience what I have understood is that we cannot deliberately develop belief using a technique or method. There’s no short cut method or to trick your mind to believe something. It has to happen from within. If it comes from within then there is a sincere belief and it will be there always he quoted.