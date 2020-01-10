Faisal Shafique: 3 Tips to Build Influence on Social Media in 2020

Faisal Shafique is a social media expert. Having worked for years on his brand and page @fact on Instagram, he has become known in the digital space as a professional growth expert for both social media as well as entrepreneurship endeavors.

He enjoys helping small and medium businesses. Shafique is one of the most successful, ubiquitous digital marketers. To say he keeps busy is an understatement.

Chances are you’ve read one of his many articles or books, or heard him speak, or watched one of his videos.



Faisal has had tremendous success in the social media space. He has personally cultivated a network of over 6 million followers online.



To help others with their social media journey, he shares 3 tips digital influencers should implement immediately to help scale their brands:



> Build your network within your niche: Networking with people within your niche is huge. Cross-promoting one another is one of the fastest ways a page can grow. Stick with people relative to your size if you are wanting to utilize cross-promotion without reaching into your investment money.



Sure, if you have some investment money – feel free to reach out to larger pages within your niche and pay for a story or post shout on their page. Paid promo and cross-promotion are quick and efficient ways to grow your brand.



> Consistent posting: Posting is key to consistent growth. The more your posts are out in the world, with your hashtags, the more likely you are to become discovered. This is not rocket science, but many people fail in this area.



The goal is to develop a feeling of anticipation with your audience. Be consistent and post around the same times each day. This allows your audience to expect when you are likely to post and begins developing a since of anticipation to see the content a page they love is putting out daily.



Be careful not to over post. We do not want to spam our users where they feel every time they log on they only see your images.



> Utilize stories: The story feature gives brands the ability to interact with their followers and thus increase engagement. People like to connect. Posting daily on your story helps users feel connected! Don’t be afraid to show them the face behind the page!



People LOVE to know who is working behind the scenes. Be personable! Use the poll feature in stories to take your engagement to a whole new level!



Make sure to implement these best practices in 2020 within your social media strategies and watch as your brand soars to new heights – if these tips can generate over 6 million in online network, it can most definitely help you as well!