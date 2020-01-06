Failure on National Television…and a second chance.

Me with Dr. Oz , and Barbara Corcoran on the second show I appeared on and how failure helped me succeed.

Being a young entrepreneur is hard we are always battling with ourselves and how to get head of the game quick! We know our product is amazing but often times when we go to talk about to others we “fail”. Sitting in front of a computer and posting photo shopped, stylized pictures to enhance a product is easy but when it comes time to talk about it and explain it…that’s the hard part.

In my first year of business I had the opportunity of a lifetime, the producers from the Dr. Oz show called and wanted me to come on for a segments titled “The Next Best Health Idea”. This was something most entrepreneurs in their 6th month of business only dream of, well for me it became reality. When I found out one of the judges from the hit show Shark Tank would be there I flipped! I was convinced my story would be successful instantly, the judge would fall in love with my product as much I did and would invest right away, we would sign papers after the show and I would make history. Well, I did get on the show my competition was a woman who made bone broth, and another woman who invented a trampoline that you could carry anywhere…my direct competition was the woman who made bone broth. When it was time to get on stage and start the show, I forgot all of my lines that I rehearsed about my product. I spoke about a hundred miles an hour and my air time got cut short, the focus became bone broth, and so did the winner. I lost the audience and judges after 20 seconds, and it was a done deal.

I left the stage and wondered what I did wrong for the next two years…I went on a day time talk show and felt humiliated. Not only did I fail but I couldn’t let it go. I would be in the shower, in the car, sitting alone, and start talking to myself as if I was back on the show and rehearsing what I could have said, and should have said. I never stopped reading Barbara Corcoran quotes on Twitter, and I really enjoyed listening to her pod cast “Business Unusual”. Her quotes made me feel I wasn’t alone, and it comforted me at times in my darkest “entrepreneur moments”. I was so determined and I knew I had to succeed I had to make this negative into a positive. I had a lot of sleepless nights and long days in front of the computer. The most important thing I did was go outside of my comfort zone, I also made sure to use the show to my advantage and contact my local and state papers, I got a lot of great publicity and I was beginning to get noticed. I also called Whole Foods and found out who the buyer was for New York, I emailed him over and over again and one day it hit! A new store was opening up on Long Island and we got placed on the shelves. One is better than none! and even bad publicity helps your website with SEO and back links.

Not so long after my numerous post about ghee benefits and my personal journey from working in television to becoming an entrepreneur. I caught the eye of a company who puts together the acclaimed and coveted Oscars awards celebrity gift bags, if we ever sold anything it was my Black Truffle Ghee Butter. They wanted to use that flavor and put them in the bags. Being a part of the Oscars was a huge success we were in over 15 news papers and three news outlets, One of them filmed a segment of me in my kitchen talking about ghee and what it’s used for. Soon after the Oscars, I received a call to send 5,000 units overseas for a royal wedding in Dubai to use as party favors. A princess who loved black truffle and received a bag from the Oscars and loved our butter. After the princess had her event, her friend who was as designer in Paris Fashion Week that year asked us to make a special butter for her celebrity gift bags.

Ghee Butter made with Rose Gold Edible Flakes and Cristal Rose Champagne.

It was happening all at once and we were getting some great attention. We even stepped out of the box and became the first company to start “designing” our butter. I could take ghee butter and make it into the most beautiful colors, and make it taste even more delicious. We started disrupting the “cupcake” world and a new unique favor was being noticed.

I was starting to sell to celebrities, and even royalty, and heiresses. Ghee was just not another “fad” it was becoming something special and it was a healthier option for people who had food allergies. I was putting a simple super food on the map, and I was the only Indian woman owned business doing it. People wanted authentic, they saw the difference and our brand started to get noticed. One day I was on Amazon and submitted my company for a program called Launch Pad. It was a great way for smaller companies to work one on one with Amazon and grow. I gave it a shot, and rolled the dice one more time. I still remember after sending the submission form, I received an email from from the Dr. Oz show, they were doing a follow up show on some entrepreneurs and having Barbara Corcoran back on to talk about how failure can help. Well since I failed they wanted me back! Opportunity knocked once again and not only did I open the door. I grabbed it by it’s shirt and pulled it inside! I was not going to fail again, it was not an option.

Ghee butter with matcha green tea, and red velvet cake mixed on the bottom.

We also added 24k gold flakes for the yellow brick road.

I was excited, nervous, and scared all over again but I was determined not cocky, and there is a big difference between the two. Last time I was so sure of myself I fell flat on my face. This time I went in, and it felt like home. I looked at Dr. Oz and Barbara Corcoran and they looked and felt familiar, and more welcoming. I had the stage all to myself with the, and got to express myself better and most importantly slower. I took my time and got to talk about me, how failing helped me and succeed. When the segment was done, Barbara said to me “you were to vulnerable then, you have more confidence now”. That meant the world to me, and I never forgot it.

I thanked her and we shook hands like old friends. I left a winner, there was no competition but I got some great closure, I got a chance to talk about me and who I was. Unfortunately, the woman who made bone broth and won the competition last time went out of business. There was no guarantee that a title awarded on the show was going to bring instant success, the title was a tool and we had to do the rest with hard work and determination. The story of the hare and tortoise always comes to mind, and I stood there bright lights with two very important people it was my moment to shine.

Now a regular customer, Mrs. Kathy Hilton.

My business is growing and I am learning failure has it’s own beauty, we still get rejected by buyers and we in turn are not open to working with everyone who comes our way. The Gourmet Ghee Company is no longer a vulnerable business, we pick and choose and are selective who we associate with on a business level. Business is like dating a lot of potentials will tell you how beautiful you are but how many will really turn into something long term and special? Just two years in and I am right where I want to be.

I get asked to speak at numerous events and I enjoy public speaking and motivating others on their journey. I receive a lot of phone calls and emails monthly from people around the world, asking for advice and help. Public speaking became a wonderful and very unexpected layer for me In my journey, and I enjoy every minute of it.

The Gourmet Ghee Co., is now partners with Amazon on their Launch Pad program, and is growing more and more daily. Lets see what more comes in 2020!

