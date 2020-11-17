Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Failure & Mindset

Your sweetest victory is the ones that make you reach down deep inside, fight with everything you’ve got, without knowing if your efforts will be enough.

Failure!

Failure is part of your life experience. It’s the best teacher you could ever have. So don’t shy away from it—Embrace it and learn from it.

The truth of the matter is people and society, in general, do not reward you for your failures. So most people don’t post or talk about it. However, the exception is when failure becomes your stepping stone to later success.

Many try to avoid failure by focusing on not failing therefore not aiming for success.

Success is absolutely great

The quickest road to success is through failure and having a no fear attitude and as John C Maxwell said, “To achieve any worthy goal, you must take risks”.

Let your story be heard

So take risks, and know you might fail but also know you might succeed. Either way, you’ll learn more about your strengths and talents, therefore strengthening your will for the next challenge.

It’s all about Mindset.

    Nadidah Coveney, Executive Coach, CEO at CTM Consulting Group LLC

    Nadidah Coveney is the CEO of CTM Consulting Group and an executive coach, speaker, and facilitator inspiring growth worldwide.

