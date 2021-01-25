Failure Is Not Fatal; Lessons Business Owners Can Borrow From Chris D. Bentley

Do you know that roughly 20% of businesses fail during the first two years after conception and 45% during the first five years? At times you may not be able to track down the failures to specific issues easily. Nonetheless, most failures tend to be due to lack of capital and funding, inadequate management systems and team, unrealistic business models, and ineffective marketing initiatives. Most entrepreneurs find it challenging to rise after failure, which should not be the case. Instead, Chris D. Bentley emphasizes the need to derive vital lessons from the failed process and work towards resolving the bottlenecks. He believes that failure is not a fatal, rather informative process that yields successful results.

Chris Bentley at a Glance

Chris is an Award-winning Dallas real estate Broker and owner of Bentley Fine Properties. He has over 17 years of experience in selling real estate in multiple states. 6x Multi-Million Dollar Producer six years in a row. Moreover, Chris has over 100 YouTube videos. He has been 3x Voted D Magazine, “Best Realtor in Dallas”, number 13 of Top 20 Dallas Realtors on Social media in 2018 and 2019.

Shaping his path to becoming one of the Dallas most aggressive real estate Magnates in the making, Chris has been able to build a name for himself. His indelible track of surpassing clients expectations has created a unique platform for his business growing. Chris’s most notable achievement features sales of millions of dollars’ worth of homes during his 16 years career. Moreover, he has been featured and recognized by D Magazine as the Best Realtor in Dallas (2017 ,2018, 2019).

Besides, Chris has not been left behind in the digital market. As such, he has become one among the famous with the highest followings across the social platform. Currently ranks at position 13.Chris attributes his success as a result of discipline and focus. He epitomizes integrity, energy, hard work, and excellent customer service in the entire business cycle.

Besides work, Chris works at making a social impact. He has been participating in many networking and charity events within his locality. He has also created and manages a Plano Socialites -a local business Facebook group that boasts well over 3,700 subscribers. Chris notes that to overcome the challenges.

Open to New Ideas and Technological Advancement

Chris notes that the digital world is growing at a rapid rate. A lot of entrepreneurs, business owners and philanthropists are slowly accepting the inevitable trend. As such businesses still operating using the traditional methods tend to be faced out quickly. As a business owner, being one step ahead gives you a cutting edge to survive through the challenging terrains.

Openness and willingness to learn is another way to survive after a drastic fail. Most philanthropists advise on the need to identify the bottlenecks and work towards resolving the issues.

Mentorship

Finding an appropriate mentor will provide you with a shoulder to lean on and a third perspective and eye to identifying the gaps. Mentorship process helps many entrepreneurs to rise way above their failures and focus on resolving the loopholes. In the long run, the business owners apply their failures as lessons within their business operations.

Viable Marketing Strategy

The reason why many businesses fail is as a result of adopting either complex marketing techniques. Chris advises on the need to create a marketing strategy that blends well with the company goals and objectives and its projections. An adaptive marketing technique addresses the missing gaps and enables most entrepreneurs to keep track of their graphs.

Having identified the gaps, Chris has taken the approach to provide savvy marketing strategies and unparalleled client service to his real estate clients to date.

Self Motivation

It is only the mind that focuses on a specific solution that will survive in the long run. Chris advised on the need to challenge yourself and bring in best knowledge and services to his end-users. Chris notes that you will offer significant progress and grow the customer base by focusing on your customer. Amazingly, Chris has built a successful real estate career by providing his target clients with five stars worth of services that go way beyond the typical selling and purchasing of a home.

Chris has the above and many other tailor-made solutions for use. You are only a click away unravelling a mysterious, get in touch with him here.