Fahad Chowdhury the Power of Mindfulness in His Career

It hasn’t been easy trying to be an entrepreneur but it has been a learning process,” Fahad Chowdhury

That’s what made Fuhad a renowned name in the social media world. Becoming one of the top influencers and carrying a good amount of experience Fuhad Chowdhury left no stone unturned for maximum revenue generation and marketing through social media means. Thus passing over the same to the others. It’s his dream to become a millionaire and there’s no looking back for Fuhad.
His tactics his work experience and knowledge has helped a number of people in different ways to achieve their targets. He also has been collaborating with a number of renewed brands. Fuhad Chowdhury also has his hands in the Bollywood industry as he carries various campaigns for movies and commercials on social media

Started his Career

who started his career studying side by side had a dream of achieving something big. Along with his studies he started his social media platform thus helping in various campaigns for variety of industries to scale their business using the same digital marketing strategies that he utilized to grow his own brand name.

Fuhad Chowdhury is a public figure, who has reached millions with his social media status and inspiring youth who would like to persuade their career in the same. He is always networking and on the go. He has millions of views and followers and people look up to him as an idol.
He still withholds a powerful position digitally. His campaign is noted and recog-nized all across the globe. Fuhad has provided success to a number of brands he had collaborated with via  his ability to see trends far before they start spreading.
He is widely known as one of the best in the business at creating organic viral growth and pairing it with paid digital media campaigns for his clients and achieving a commendable name in the industry.

When asked about his digital game Fuhad Chowdhury states, “One must pay attention to the needs of their audience, also it’s important to be true and genuine to them. The best way to influence people is to know what kind of content they expect. I’m always focused on being original rather than following someone. If your content and concept is interestingly unique it will definitely tempt the targeted audience. Once you learn to read people’s mind, there you go!!”

    Usman Rao, CEO at Jelly143

    Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a Marketing agency that specializes in media placements, personal branding, and marketing strategy. Apart from that, Usman Rao is the founder of Jelly143, a full-service digital media agency that partners with clients to drive their growth and achieve all their business goals. At Vertabyte, his special focus is on leveraging the power of social media to boost businesses exponentially. A marketing expert, Usman has a deep understanding of what it takes for a business to completely crush it on the social media landscape. His expertise in marketing has allowed him to help a number of businesses increase their revenue by tremendous amounts.

