Facing Vulnerability in the Process of Advancement

“Vulnerability is the birthplace of innovation, creativity, and change…Vulnerability sounds like truth and feels like courage. Truth and courage aren’t always comfortable, but they’re never weakness.” ― Brené Brown, Daring Greatly: How the Courage to Be Vulnerable Transforms the Way We Live, Love, Parent, and Lead.

Photo by Amit Jain on Unsplash

The mere thought of vulnerability kept me crippled even when others saw my potential, labeled me as a profound advocate and bold speaker. Yet, I struggle with various unhealthy social constructs that I internalized. My journey of battling my inner demons continues to be a journey I will never halt. I may take some pauses but never stop. As every step enables me to lay down another burden, become bolder, more courageous, and a bit stronger than my suffering. Ultimately, freeing myself up to form, stronger healthy value-based relationships with myself and with others.

Everyone battles with inner demons that hinder personal and business advancement, and the realization of goals and purposes. And the people we connect with can make the journey of embracing vulnerability easier to bear or more torturous.

In the past few months, I have connected with many individuals who created safe spaces and communications for me to continue embracing and understanding vulnerability. Build up the courage to step forward into my purpose, share parts of myself, my progress, and my opportunities with dignity, hope, authentic love, and compassion.

Many #women who I now call my Amazon sisters and other connections continue to hold my hand through this terrifying yet fulfilling transformation. As a major part of vulnerability is building human connections, connecting with the humanity in each other and humanizing the process of vulnerability, And age must not be used as a factor to hinder persons from embarking on this process.

I have learned that being vulnerable is one of the most courageous acts that any individual can manifest. Vulnerability takes mental and psychological strength as it places an individual at the center feeling exposed, experiencing heightened feelings of real or perceived shame, and fear, all the while; the emergence of various emotions can be disorienting.

Vulnerability is much more difficult for individuals who battle with issues such as abject poverty, interpersonal violence, mental health challenges, low confidence, reduced self-worth, marginalization, discrimination and oppression, limited education, and the list can go on and on. The way one perceives vulnerability affects how they share information and with whom. Sharing information about oneself invites strangers to either support or judge, embrace or isolate, make unhealthy assumptions, or investigate to provide adequate support by validating information shared. Yet, unhealthy internalization of social constructs also acts as barriers compounded with external factors.

Asking for support has always felt as though I was being swallowed up by a dark hole. My skewed view of vulnerability hindered me from embracing many opportunities and self-rejection became a norm.

Seeing my vision fade before my eyes prompted me to begin a process of deep critical self-reflection. While on this journey: one of the many beautiful things I learned is embracing that “My Vision is Greater than my Fear.” – Sherna A. Benjamin. As a result of this process: I have chosen to embrace vulnerability, reframe my understanding of it choosing; to see it as an act of great courage that uplifts, unities, enhancing narratives to touch and transform lives, ultimately developing authenticity as a leader to feel a sense of peace in sharing failures, struggles, and successes without fear of judgment or shame. Join the “New Vulnerability” and begin the journey of emerging, transforming, and living a fulfilled and abundant life in service to self and humanity.

“Vulnerability is the only authentic state. Being vulnerable means being open, for wounding, but also for pleasure. Being open to the wounds of life means also being open to the bounty and beauty. Don’t mask or deny your vulnerability: it is your greatest asset. Be vulnerable: quake and shake in your boots with it. the new goodness that is coming to you, in the form of people, situations, and things can only come to you when you are vulnerable, i.e. open.” ― Stephen Russell, Barefoot Doctor’s Guide to the Tao: A Spiritual Handbook for the Urban Warrior