Facing the Roadblocks During the Entrepreneurial Journey Head-On – An Excerpt from Eric Dalius

Running a startup is a pretty challenging task. Keeping your motivation high and head-on facing the challenges is something not everyone can do every single day. In light of this, if you feel your business is not giving expected results, read the below pointers, and analyze what you can do to twist the situation.

The Slow Process

Becoming a successful entrepreneur comes after a lot of trial and error. In the company’s life cycle, there will occur ample times when your company will struggle to make sales. Growth brings serious satisfaction levels. However, to reach a peak, one should expect a lot of turmoil during the journey. Struggling with your business does not mean you are not smart or do not know how to tackle the threats. It simply gives you the opportunity and room to grow and accomplish your goals in due time. Whenever you feel low, learn your journey, and observe the adversity. Reflecting on the decisions and your thinking abilities in tough times in the past will give you the support that you need to overcome the current situation.

According to EJ Dalius, the first principles that a business person should employ when facing a problem are as follows:

Get to the root of the issue.

Seek all the information that you need.

Determine and test the data.

Decide if you need to discuss with other stakeholders.

Build a strategy or solution and implement it.

Revise the strategy for any loopholes.

The Recognition of Struggle

To overcome a challenge, one must know to accept the challenges. Ignorance of potential business pain points will lead to the business’ downfall. Eric Dalius states that many entrepreneurs become self-critical and easily give second-thoughts to their management process. On the other hand, an entrepreneur should not lose hope and do a practical analysis of the negative situation. For a startup owner, it is common to face struggles and lose motivation to continue the business. Remember that after crossing the break-even point, a business makes profits. Similarly, after the business faces challenges, it will succeed.

Patience and Perseverance

It is rare for a solution to appear out of nowhere. Patience is a key factor that every entrepreneur should employ to face problems. Sometimes, a lot of our problems seem to have simple solutions. But due to the mental stress, one does not deduce the solution. Therefore, Eric J Dalius suggests following a tactical approach and facing the problem calmly.

Many experts argue and mistake perseverance with the concept of complacency and laziness. However, a successful business person knows that every problem needs the leaders to take a step back and process the overall circumstances. Since the entrepreneur needs to think, keeping in mind the needs of employees, suppliers, competitors, and other stakeholders, it is necessary to give oneself the desired space to derive the correct solution to an issue.

Overcoming challenges lead to a surge in growth levels. Facing the situation head-on with zeal and enthusiasm is the key to successful business points.