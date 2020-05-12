Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Resilience on the Front Lines//

Facing the Emotional Ups and Downs of the Pandemic

These coping strategies will help you understand and accept your emotions, even on your most stressful days.

By
Dragana Gordic/ Shutterstock
Dragana Gordic/ Shutterstock

Many of you may be experiencing more intense emotional ups and downs given the current pandemic and ongoing challenges for healthcare workers. This may lead to negative ways of coping, such as ignoring thoughts about tough emotions, not talking about those emotions, or using substances to numb your emotions. This video describes how negative coping styles can emerge and provides suggestions for alternate strategies. 

One effective strategy to cope better in times of extreme stress is mindfulness. Mindfulness is being present in the current moment. This allows you to observe and experience your emotions, even intense ones, without labeling them as good or bad. Remove the anxiety or guilt about experiencing these intense emotions, and learn to accept them, without the fear of feeling overwhelmed. With patience and practice, you’ll learn how to tolerate experiencing intense emotions during stressful situations, and you’ll feel confidence in working through these emotions. Remember, you’re not alone! 

Source: Psych Hub

    Behavior Science and Mental Health Experts at Johnson & Johnson

    Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

    You might also like...

    SunKids / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    7 Emotion-Focused Coping Techniques for Uncertain Times

    by Crystal Raypole
    Community//

    BEARING OUR SOULS: A CRASH COURSE IN SOOTHING THE OVERWHELMING EMOTIONS OF A PANDEMIC – PART 1 – STORIES MATTER

    by Candyce Ossefort-Russell
    Dmitry Guzhanin / Shutterstock
    Well-Being//

    The Ability to Regulate Your Emotions is Quickly Becoming The Premier Skill of The 21st Century

    by Thomas Oppong

    Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

    Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

    Thrive Global
    People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

    - MARCUS AURELIUS

    We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.