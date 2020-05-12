Many of you may be experiencing more intense emotional ups and downs given the current pandemic and ongoing challenges for healthcare workers. This may lead to negative ways of coping, such as ignoring thoughts about tough emotions, not talking about those emotions, or using substances to numb your emotions. This video describes how negative coping styles can emerge and provides suggestions for alternate strategies.

One effective strategy to cope better in times of extreme stress is mindfulness. Mindfulness is being present in the current moment. This allows you to observe and experience your emotions, even intense ones, without labeling them as good or bad. Remove the anxiety or guilt about experiencing these intense emotions, and learn to accept them, without the fear of feeling overwhelmed. With patience and practice, you’ll learn how to tolerate experiencing intense emotions during stressful situations, and you’ll feel confidence in working through these emotions. Remember, you’re not alone!