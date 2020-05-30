Facing Mental Challenges Emanating From Working With A Partner In Business

Partnering in business is an excellent idea. It bridges the gap in expertise and knowledge, brings in more cash, offers potential tax benefits as well as provides moral support. Besides, partnerships bring more opportunities to the business. Research has also shown that good collaboration can result in growth and innovation. However, partnerships in business come with its packages of challenges which include:

Complications in decision making.

Disagreements in equal sharing.

Sharing in a person’s liability.

Every member is exposed to the unlimited liability of the other.

Nonetheless, the worst challenge is always the mental pressure that partners have to undergo in the process. If not checked, the above-listed problems, among others, can result in mental health problems.

The partnership between Mike Poglese and Mike Anderson was one of its kind. They are the founders of Brand Berry Unlimited. Mike Poglese is a multiple 6 figure agency owner, influencer, podcast host, and an action sports junkie. On the other hand, Mike Anderson is a 6 figure digital nomad, social media marketer, consultant, content creator, and investor. The duo shares insightful information that can help you cope up with the challenges that come with partnerships.

Communication Is Key

Communication is a vital aspect of the success of any business. Why? Because no relationship is perfect. Partners in business always undergo ups and downs at various stages of running their businesses. Therefore when the going gets tough, good communications help ease the pressure in mind and build a more reliable and healthier partnership. Healthy communication between partners should be one that is honest and has a personal touch as well as one that is without fear.

Partners should spend much time talking to each other throughout the day, bouncing ideas off each other. Moreover, these partners should have a weekly meeting where they discuss numbers from the previous weeks and strategies to meet the goals of the following week. These habits are necessary for reaching more significant success.

Have The Right People In Place

Having the wrong people in your business can cause you mental stress. Wrong people working in your business or working with you can create you long hours of assignment completion. Besides, they will also result in a poor quality of work done that may lead to losses and, finally, business closure.

Therefore it is paramount to find the right people to put in place to grow your business without adding more to your workload. By doing this action, your business will move in a positive direction and will become more successful. Not only will you enjoy success, but also enjoy the peace of mind that will preserve your mental health.

Learn To Appreciate Each Others Skills

No two people work the same. Sometimes when working in a partnership, you may always want the other partner to work in the same style you do. That is impossible! Waiting for such a possibility may even make you depressed. What you need to realize is that the way your partner works may never be the same as your working style. Therefore, learn to embrace your partner’s working style and the different strategies they use in growing your business. By doing this action, you will be able to overcome that stereotype and norm where you expect everyone to have the same skills as yours for them to deliver success.

If you want to develop a strong and effective partnership and achieve your organizational goals, learn to appreciate the benefits of the differences each partner presents. If you don’t recognize the skills, your differences may cause misunderstandings, confusion, frustration, and finally, mental health conditions. Nevertheless, if you understand your differences and appreciate each other, then you can illuminate, broaden your horizons, provide growth, gain new insights, and remain mentally healthy.

The Psychological Price Of A Partnership

Forming a partnership is not easy- it might be brutal! However, you need to pay the price. It would help if you were open about your feelings- don’t hide your emotions. When you are emotionally honest, you can connect deeply to your partner. Willingness to be vulnerable is a potent tool for you to overcome your mental challenges.