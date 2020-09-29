Contributor Log In/Sign Up
Thrive GlobalThrive Global
Thrive Global
Community//

Facing Fears vs Fearing Fears

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us.  In episode two of […]

The Thrive Global Community welcomes voices from many spheres. We publish pieces written by outside contributors with a wide range of opinions, which don’t necessarily reflect our own. Community stories are not commissioned by our editorial team, and though they are reviewed for adherence to our guidelines, they are submitted in their final form to our open platform. Learn more or join us as a community member!
By

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us. 

In episode two of The Mind Tales, I dive deeper into the lessons I learned from modern science and ancient wisdom on how to face the fears that come in the way of us fulfilling our potential and disconnect us from our passions and purpose. 

Did you know that the amygdala, think of it as the fear center of your brain triggering the stress response, cannot tell the difference between a sabor tooth tiger and an email from your boss?

Did you know that researchers tried to grow a natural ecosystem in a huge steel and glass enclosure in the Arizona desert? What they found was that after growing up to a certain height the trees they planted would fall over. Why? All the conditions for their growth were ideal besides one: lack of wind. Wind jolts and beats trees and they respond to that pressure and agitation by growing stronger barks and deeper roots to increase their stability. Without the adversity of wind, trees wouldn’t develop the strength it takes to stand. Now think about how we constantly try to stay comfortable and shield ourselves from potential challenges. We do invest a lot of time and energies to stay away from adversities yet precisely those make us stronger. 

But how do we face those fears in the first place? The first step is awareness so press play on the video below to find out more! See you on the other side of fears (full disclaimer: the view is much better from there)

Valentina Quarta, Content Creator, Poet & Coach

I combine my passion for storytelling with that for neuroscience, positive psychology and ancient wisdom to create uplifting messages and foster self-awareness and self-efficacy. My purpose is to hold your hand as you discover that you are the architect of your mind and that it’s never too late to become yourself.

Share your comments below. Please read our commenting guidelines before posting. If you have a concern about a comment, report it here.

You might also like...

Well-Being//

How To Quantum Leap from Fear to Love

by Aliza Bloom Robinson
Community//

The Psychology of Fear and Tips to Cope with Fear During Coronavirus (COVID 19)

by Elisabetta Franzoso
Community//

Fear of flying – GONE!

by Stephanie Dalfonzo

Sign up for the Thrive Global newsletter

Will be used in accordance with our privacy policy.

Thrive Global
People look for retreats for themselves, in the country, by the coast, or in the hills . . . There is nowhere that a person can find a more peaceful and trouble-free retreat than in his own mind. . . . So constantly give yourself this retreat, and renew yourself.

- MARCUS AURELIUS

We use cookies on our site to give you the best experience possible. By continuing to browse the site, you agree to this use. For more information on how we use cookies, see our Privacy Policy.