Facing Fears vs Fearing Fears

Hey there fellow human, Valentina Quarta here! Your mind shapes and filters your reality but how much do you know about it? Right, we all wish we had been taught more about that in school especially since we cannot control the things we don’t know as much as they control us.

In episode two of The Mind Tales, I dive deeper into the lessons I learned from modern science and ancient wisdom on how to face the fears that come in the way of us fulfilling our potential and disconnect us from our passions and purpose.

Did you know that the amygdala, think of it as the fear center of your brain triggering the stress response, cannot tell the difference between a sabor tooth tiger and an email from your boss?

Did you know that researchers tried to grow a natural ecosystem in a huge steel and glass enclosure in the Arizona desert? What they found was that after growing up to a certain height the trees they planted would fall over. Why? All the conditions for their growth were ideal besides one: lack of wind. Wind jolts and beats trees and they respond to that pressure and agitation by growing stronger barks and deeper roots to increase their stability. Without the adversity of wind, trees wouldn’t develop the strength it takes to stand. Now think about how we constantly try to stay comfortable and shield ourselves from potential challenges. We do invest a lot of time and energies to stay away from adversities yet precisely those make us stronger.

But how do we face those fears in the first place? The first step is awareness so press play on the video below to find out more! See you on the other side of fears (full disclaimer: the view is much better from there)