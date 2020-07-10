Facing Extraordinary Challenges in Extraordinary Times

It is a challenging time to be a human being, and an even more challenging time to be a leader. Over the past few weeks and months, our hearts have shattered as we have seen far too many lives lost from racial injustice, on top of the losses we’re experiencing from COVID-19. But this time it seems different. We all feel an imperative to be better. Better people, better leaders, better citizens. Yet many of us sit in the question of what to do?

At Trium, we’ve always believed that any meaningful change requires that we look in the mirror and take responsibility for our own actions, inactions, interpretations, and beliefs. Only through deep reflection, can we move forward in ways that change the patterns of the past. Looking within – where we have the agency to create change – is the best place to start. We can’t change the world if we don’t change ourselves.

As a leader right now, I feel inadequate, ill-equipped, and at times unable to lead myself effectively, let alone others. So I offer this imperative with a full appreciation for how difficult it is to address all of this with grace and authenticity. I am committed to being the kind of leader our world needs right now…and I am asking you to join me. I am asking you to find your grace and your authentic voice in all of this. Never has the imperative been more clear or the urgency so great. If not us, who? If not now, when?

We know this is not something we can do on our own…it is only through collective effort that we can create change.