“Faced number of hurdles but left no stone unturned” says, Deri Lorus

Deri Lorus introduced as Composer in 2018. He registered as a renowned Music Producer of the country. He scored music for Tamil Gospel Songs. He creates his own ideas on music. He is the youngest Gospel Record Producer and he is also the youngest to own a Independent Record Label at very young age.

Initially, Deri was not into music but his interest was struck from his childhood. He and his brother Dan Emil Joshua passionately love to learn more music and they practices daily when they return home from school. He started to learn keyboard step by step from basics with less than a month. His dreams was to become a successful producer. So, He learnt basic keyboard lessons and he started to learn more. He was inspired to one of the finest Gospel Music Composer from his city, he learnt more from listening to music. He tries to evaluate his life to enjoy producing music.

Later then, He was self-taught on using Digital Audio Workstations (DAW). He doesn’t know about DAW’s but he really wanted to learn producing music. But he doesn’t have such equipment to go further.

After several months, He himself searched on web for How to start with music production. He wish to have a DAW. After some days, He took his Laptop and started with a basic software to Produce Music.

Since, he was beginner in recording, programming and other kind of stuffs. He wanted to become a professional. His friend suggested to get the intermediate music software to Produce Music by himself. He also had to concentrate on his studies and other stuffs. But he wish to be in music completely. He and some of his friends used to encourage him on music. He was well-known person in his school and in friends circle. So, he found better reach on public.

After a year, His school management encouraged him to play keyboard on his school programs. He and his brother Dan Emil Joshua and his friends formed a Music Band on his school. He had a good time with his School Choir. He couldn’t able to continue further in playing keyboard on his school final year. He had been releasing music single’s as a school student.

After he graduated from his school, he joined at Oasis Recording Studio in Padi, Chennai. He was producing music and studying Sound Engineering from his master.

He recently interviewed for one of the Magazine called Voyage Dallas, “Faced number of hurdles but left no stone unturned” says, Deri Lorus.

He released a song called “Puthiya Kaariyam” which was written by Ebenezer Charles and track produced by he and his brother Dan Emil Joshua.

He also recently released many cover songs on his official YouTube, “Unnadhamanavarin”, “Uyirthezhundhare” and “Deva Ennai Asirvathiyum” all these songs were available on all digital platforms.