Fabrizio Moreira: “No One Can make you successful, the will to succeed comes from within”

Fabrizio Moreira is the Founder and CEO of The Moreira Organization LLC. He is also the Former President of the Chamber of Young Entrepreneurs in Ecuador, He currently owns two companies, VIP Music Records and The Moreira Organization.

Fabrizio is an advisor on business management through the International NGO “Young World Leaders” and in the past worked with the Network of Young Leaders of the Inter-American Development Bank as an international Speaker.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a small town in Ecuador, raised by my mother and was running my first business by the age of 14. I knew that if I wanted something I had to go and work my ass to get it, so I learned at an early age I either work for it or see others enjoy it. So no matter how difficult it was, I knew I didn’t have another option and that’s why I am about building and working instead of dreaming and hoping.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

It was the need that forced me to jump in the world of entrepreneurship and quickly become a passion. At my early age, it was very difficult for me because I came from a low-income family in a small town located in Ecuador. While a school aged kid I started acquiring multiple Nintendo systems and controllers with my job income and built a successful rental business around my region. I knew that because most families couldn’t afford or find readily available systems in the area, they would appreciate the chance to rent these for an affordable rate. This really validated where I wanted to go in life, creating opportunities for myself and getting creative with my hustle. Of course, at that young age you’re almost just having fun with it but as you get older you realize the business mindset was there the whole time.

So I had to work hard to level up in life and It became a kind of competition for me to achieve opportunities that before were only available for those living in the metropolis of my country. I had to prove I could make it as a business owner and I tried and tried until I got it. Then, without even realizing it, I was already in a path I didn’t imagine and it ultimately became my lifestyle.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I was part of a seminary that was supposed to be for English speakers only in Germany. I applied without knowing the languages, without being the minimum age and even after that fact I still got the call from the interviewer. He was surprised to find out I didn’t understand anything at all. A week later I got approved and let me know I could attend as the first ever to join the seminars in the Fredrich Nauman Institute in Germany with a translator, so I could get my class in Spanish.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At this point in my career I have made a lot of mistakes, but none of them has been more remarkable than jumping into business with people I didn’t know. I’m talking about those types of people who tried really hard to look successful. I learned that it is better to see proof of work than to hear just words that could possibly be inflated or resumes that are misleading or just not true. Now I prefer aligning myself with people who have done the actual work, who have success today, not yesterday, or even 3 years ago. Yes, maybe they can replicate their previous successes in the future, but I believe each day we all must prove ourselves and what’s in the past is simply that, in the past.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

Right now I am in a whole different world. I’m currently leading one of the youngest movements of producers and songwriters in the entertainment industry and integrating it with Young World Leaders, a nonprofit I lead. The organization has the core purpose of changing young artists’ lives.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

Without diversity we can’t have a valid and solid vision of the world. We need diversity not just on television, but in our communities, schools, arts and everywhere else. It is important that musicians, actors and all other creatives are part of a mixed work culture so we can have an expanded perspective with everything we do. Diversity means different views, tastes, flavors and is the widest spectrum to ensure we know the difference between a wrong or right decision and we need to give everyone access to it.

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

My Mother said “No One Can make you successful, the will to succeed comes from within”. I’m thankful I learned this early on, so I didn’t waste a lot of time seeking unnecessary help from others to make my projects a reality. Now I know it is only me who can make things move and while it is moving others will start trusting, joining and supporting my movement. A quick 5 things I’d wish I knew from the get go as a teenager would be understanding finances, organizing businesses, basic legal rights, economics and entrepreneurship basics.

It’s easier now than ever thanks to YouTube and the internet, but in schools I feel some of these topics aren’t a huge priority so kids often don’t realize they can be business owners until long after graduating high school or college. I learned these valuable lessons in an unconventional way, especially as a kid because I had small businesses along the way. Throughout the journey of renting video game systems and starting other businesses, I learned about those 5 points by trial and error. And of course, even by failure and getting up to try again.

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

There are no tips that work the same way for everyone equally, but I would suggest that you focus on building your brand and focusing on providing the best product possible and even doing the “Free work” in the beginning. It means investing in yourself and letting the people know you can do it and simply “showing up” when you promise others you will. The energy from feeling that progress and sticking with your word will prevent you from burning out and feeling lack of motivation.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

We’re now running incubators in countries like Ecuador, Bolivia and Peru and this could expand to the entire South American region at some point soon. These incubators are part of Secret Hit, which is not only my business but a “culture” that is exactly what you are asking. It’s a culture/movement where our team inspires young entrepreneurs and artists to be the biggest version of themselves. It brings out their potential and allows them to build their own successful business.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My Mother and everyone that has walked by my side along the way since my teenage years. Those that have told me “no”, so I can gather that inspiration and grit to try harder and break through barriers. Without my mother as my rock and those around me who challenged and supported my thinking, I wouldn’t be here today. My Mother always reminded me to never give up.

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“You didn’t grow up driving…you figured it out.” — Gary Vaynerchuk

I have so many other entrepreneurs I admire, and although I can’t think of any immediate quotes I believe we all share the theme of figuring out your goals and never giving up. Honestly, if anything is too easy to figure out it’s probably not the right industry or gig for you. Being a successful entrepreneur takes years and most people forget about all the time put into getting to where they are today. Just keep moving.

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Jay Z. I have been following his career and music since a young age. He didn’t become a billionaire overnight, and is the ultimate testament of hard work and creative talent done the right way.

