Fabienne Raphaël of DREAM Method: “Get a coach”

Many successful people reinvented themselves in a later period in their life. Jeff Bezos worked in Wall Street before he reinvented himself and started Amazon. Sara Blakely sold office supplies before she started Spanx. Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson was a WWE wrestler before he became a successful actor and filmmaker. Arnold Schwarzenegger went from a bodybuilder, to an actor to a Governor. McDonald’s founder Ray Croc was a milkshake-device salesman before starting the McDonalds franchise in his 50’s.

How does one reinvent themselves? What hurdles have to be overcome to take life in a new direction? How do you overcome those challenges? How do you ignore the naysayers? How do you push through the paralyzing fear?

In this series called “Second Chapters; How I Reinvented Myself In The Second Chapter Of My Life” we are interviewing successful people who reinvented themselves in a second chapter in life, to share their story and help empower others.

As a part of this interview series, I had the pleasure of interviewing Fabienne Raphaël

Fabienne Raphaël is the creator of the DREAM Method. With her one on one coaching and the Coaching Empire Elite Mastermind, she helps high achievers monetize their knowledge, replace their income, fire their boss and build a coaching/consulting business that they can be proud of.

​Her background in radio and television hosting led her to broadcast a top ranked podcast « Marketing to Crush your Competitors », and to co-create a TV show.

​Fabienne has also shared the stage with John Lee Dumas, Chris Brogan and Sue Zimmerman, and spoke at the last New Media Europe conference in London. She has been featured in Forbes, ABC, FOX, CBS, Inc. and Huffington Post and has appeared on over 40 podcasts/summits/mastermind groups, such as Entrepreneur on Fire.

​As a former elite athlete and physical therapist, Fabienne brings a high level of energy, radiance, empathy and authenticity to lead her clients to a thriving business that meets their expectation. She was also an athletes’ mentor with the Canadian delegation at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.

Fabienne strongly believes that everyone has the power to take control of their own destiny and is dedicated in changing the wealth code for future generations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! Before we start, our readers would love to “get to know you” a bit better. Can you tell us a bit about your childhood backstory?

My childhood was quite quiet. I come from a family where both of my parents worked really hard to secure the best education for their kids. They taught me the values of respect, hard work, discipline and quest for excellence.

I had no idea that I would one day own my business. In fact, I didn’t even know that this was in me.

I met the right people at the right time — and realized, afterwards, that I really didn’t like routine and entrepreneurship is actually a great fit for me!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.” Maya Angelou

I love this quote because it values relationships. And it’s one of my key life values.

Everyone wants to be heard, understood and valued. And the way you treat others says so much about who you are, authentically.

How would your best friend describe you?

Loyal, dedicated, loving, kind, thoughtful, conscientious, always checking-in and fun.

Incredibly warm, supportive and energetic. The perfect cheerleader and coach.

You have been blessed with much success. In your opinion, what are the top three qualities that you possess that have helped you accomplish so much?

Anti-fragility — this means that each challenge that I had in my life made me stronger. And that is what makes me stretch my comfort zone more and more along the way, so I can attack each challenge with more tools in my box and get out of it stronger.

Being coachable — I understand that I can learn something from everyone that crosses my life path and that makes me a forever student, growing into a better version of myself every single day.

Having a deep reason why I do what I do — Business to me is way more than making money. It’s living with the abundance mindset. Changing the wealth code for future generations. Leaving a positive, inspiring legacy for my children. Lead with happiness.

Let’s now shift to the main part of our discussion about ‘Second Chapters’. Can you tell our readers about your career experience before your Second Chapter?

I graduated in physical therapy and I considered that such a great accomplishment. I graduated while also being a full-time elite athlete, I had a dream to make it to the Olympics.

So I’ve been an employee in physical therapy for 10 years before I decided to start working for myself and own my first business.

And how did you “reinvent yourself” in your Second Chapter?

I reinvented myself many times.

When I first resigned as a physical therapist employee, I was hired as a physical therapy consultant.

That led to owning a healthcare agency. Then, a home staging business. Then, teaching in physical therapy. Then, having my own TV show with my home staging business.

And finally falling in love with the online world.

Today, I coach high achievers and help them monetize their knowledge and live their life mission by building their coaching/consulting businesses.

Can you tell us about the specific trigger that made you decide that you were going to “take the plunge” and make your huge transition?

For me, it was not a huge transition. I feel that it happened in increments. Slowly, but surely.

Many times, things happened to show me clearly that I couldn’t stay in that situation.

But the main trigger for me was to ask a “boss” if it was possible “or not” to take some time off.

The last time someone refused to give me the time off I was asking, that was when I was teaching in physical therapy — I wanted to attend a home staging training and my boss refused, as it was not related to teaching or physical therapy (even if I had planned to be replaced by colleagues and that my students knew what to do while I would have been abroad — that was just 2 days).

What did you do to discover that you had a new skill set inside of you that you haven’t been maximizing?

I actually already knew I had many skill sets. And in fact, in the past, I thought that it was a curse. Because it was really hard for me to stick to one thing. I would drown regularly into the shiny object syndrome. Because so many things interested me and I felt that any of these I would pursue would end up working for me.

How did you find that and how did you ultimately overcome the barriers to help manifest those powers?

I had the precious help of my life partner. When we met, he was already attending conferences and doing personal development — which had a great influence on me. Over time, I realized that this was ALSO possible for ME and I took the leap.

How are things going with this new initiative?

Things are great. Having the privilege to coach high achievers and witness how they grow, evolve and build their business is sooooo fulfilling.

I often receive messages from them saying how grateful they are because I changed their lives.

I always say that being in the coaching business is like being in the changing lives business.

Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

My life partner Réginald is the person I am most grateful towards who helped me to where I am.

He NEVER gave up on me, even on days where I seriously doubted I would make it happen.

He always admired and knew how much potential I have inside of me.

And today, he is so proud of watching me unfold my true potential.

Can you share the most interesting story that happened to you since you started in this new direction?

It’s actually having a discussion with my oldest son. Talking to me about how we are different than the average people.

And how unique we are to him as parents.

That he is happy to watch us build and grow our business, because it gives him inspiration and the conviction that if one day he wants to start his own, he knows he can get our support.

Did you ever struggle with believing in yourself? If so, how did you overcome that limiting belief about yourself? Can you share a story or example?

I did. A lot. I feel that is what kept me behind and stuck for so long. Very low self-esteem. Not trusting that someone would ever pay me for my services.

I had to hire a wonderful life coach.

I even went through hypnosis.

But it worked out well.

I remember sitting in her office, realizing how my limiting belief made no sense!

I started laughing out loud.

For about 30 seconds straight.

Then, things started to change for the better.

In my own work I usually encourage my clients to ask for support before they embark on something new. How did you create your support system before you moved to your new chapter?

My only support system was my life partner. Because all businesses we started together.

Our biggest mistake, when we started, was thinking that we could do EVERYTHING on our own.

So life threw us some big lessons and we learned.

Now, I invest in coaching, and I have for the last 10 years in business.

Starting a new chapter usually means getting out of your comfort zone, how did you do that? Can you share a story or example of that?

Showing up online was at first extremely uncomfortable.

I remember episode one of my podcast… I had scripted everything that I wanted to say.

It’s obvious that I am reading a script when you listen to it.

And it’s funny how I don’t sound like myself at all.

With time and experience, I can now proudly say that no script is necessary anymore to share what I want to share on my podcasts or live streams or interviews.

I might have a few bullet points, but NEVER a whole long script.

Fantastic. Here is the main question of our interview. What are your “5 things I wish someone told me before I started leading my organization” and why? Please share a story or example for each.

1-Get a coach: When I started my first business, I was ready to rule the world! And learn EVERYTHING. And do EVERYTHING. As a business virgin at the time, I should have gone quicker to a coach. So many mistakes would have been avoided. Like the one where I hired a marketing firm to book appointments on my calendars, while they had never worked with a company like mine. I ended up spending 10K without any ROI.

2-Focus on your strengths: As I said in the previous point, I thought that I should have known everything. So I lost a lot of time trying to master my weak points, which was really frustrating.

Until one coach told me that I should ONLY focus on my strengths.

This is really when things started shifting for me.

3-You will suck at first and that’s ok AND 4-You are enough: I struggled so much with that. And I think it was my ego talking. Wondering what people would say and think. And because of that, it took me a really long time to sell anything. I did great work with a life coach that helped me with some hard core limiting beliefs.

5- Results don’t take time, they take courage: My actual mentor says that ALL THE TIME. And she is so right. When I think about the time I got started, things that were not going my way were the ones where I didn’t do whatever it took to make them happen.

For example, I tended to avoid making decisions instead of failing forward and learning from it.

The consequences were of course worse than if I would take a stand.

I’ve grown so much over time and now, I’m training my courage muscles. Daily.

You are a person of great influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be?

I strongly believe that we all have something that we’re the best at. And that we have the power to influence the way we live our lives. My movement would be to inspire people to tap into their gifts, power and expertise and live it, each and every single day. The world would be such a happier place.

What do you want to be remembered for the most?

Changing lives.

How can our readers further follow your work online?

www.fabienneraphael.com

Thank you so much for sharing these important insights. We wish you continued success and good health!