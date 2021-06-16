Fabienne Raphaël of ‘DREAM Method: “Always do your best”

Always do your best: Working with a team, the best performances come when all the members do their best. This is how goals are achieved!

Team before yourself: always think about the team first. I remember one time on training camp, all my teammates were out playing cards and I was the only one in my room at curfew time. Since my light was on, my coach thought I was the only one awake. And he was really mad at me for it. While he was giving me all that blame, I didn’t say anything. I just took it. And the rest of the team thanked me for it later on.

Be honest and say the real things: when something bothers you with a team member, the best way is to address it with that person. Avoid the gossip. It’s so unhealthy.

I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Fabienne Raphaël, creator of the DREAM Method. With her one on one coaching and the Coaching Empire Elite Mastermind, she helps high achievers monetize their knowledge, replace their income, fire their job and become their own boss so they can live their purpose and change lives by building their coaching business.

Her background in radio and television hosting led her to broadcast a top ranked podcast « Marketing to Crush your Competitors », and to co-create a TV show.

​Fabienne has also shared the stage with John Lee Dumas, Chris Brogan and Sue Zimmerman, and spoke at the last New Media Europe conference in London. She has been featured in Forbes, ABC, FOX, CBS, Inc. and Huffington Post and has appeared on over 40 podcasts/summits/mastermind groups, such as Entrepreneur on Fire.

​As a former elite athlete and physical therapist, Fabienne brings a high level of energy, radiance, empathy and authenticity to lead her clients to a thriving business that meets their expectations. She was also an athletes’ mentor with the Canadian delegation at the 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima, Peru.

Fabienne strongly believes that everyone has the power to take control of their own destiny and is dedicated in changing the wealth code for future generations.

Thank you so much for doing this with us! It is a great honor. Our readers would love to learn more about your personal background. Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a family where my parents really valued hard work, discipline and excellence. I remember that from a young age, I always cared about learning, studying and knowing more things.

I touched on so many different things: dancing, classical music, sports, drawing — I always enjoyed anything that made me express my creativity.

My parents sacrificed a lot to make me attend the best private schools. Education is so important to them.

What or who inspired you to pursue your career as a high level professional athlete?

I have to say that my Team Canada Coach Stefan Rusimov was the person who inspired me to take my talent in team handball to another level.

The first time that he invited me to a Team Canada training camp and I joined, right after practice, I felt so scared. Not good enough. So many other players were way better than me! It made me refuse his offer to join.

One year later, watching the 1996 Olympic Games Ceremony and hearing Celine Dion sing The Power of the Dream, I realized that this was my time to make a move and join the team.

I called Stefan and told him that I was ready.

It led me to a wonderful international experience — 3 PanAm Games, 2 as a player and 1 as an athletes’ mentor, 1 World Championship, many international events, and playing 2 years in 1st division east, in Copenhagen, Denmark.

And may I say that I still talk to Stefan today.

He’s been my first mentor and I still learn a lot from his wisdom, values and accomplishments.

None of us can achieve success without some help along the way. Was there a particular person who you feel gave you the most help or encouragement to be who you are today? Can you share a story about that?

Stefan absolutely had a high level of influence on me. Especially because not even 3 months after I got started, I wanted to give up. I was crumbling under the pressure of all these people telling me that my dream was not achievable, that I was ruining my life and that I might as well concentrate on my healthcare career instead.

It took a 10-minute pep talk with Stefan and I decided to stay.

Réginald, my business and life partner is also someone who never gave up on believing in me, even at times when I doubted myself so much. His realness and him always challenging me to become a better version of myself is so important to me.

Can you share the funniest or most interesting mistake that occurred to you in the course of your sports career? What lesson or take away did you learn from that?

When I came back from playing 2 years in Denmark, I thought I was done. The last season was filled with many ankle sprains and I thought that my body could not take another handball season.

I stopped for one year. Came back and played 5 more.

And it ended up being that when I retired for real, I was still able to compete with the younger players — even if many of them were calling me auntie. Lol.

OK, thank you for all of that. Let’s now shift to the core focus of our interview. As an athlete, you often face high stakes situations that involve a lot of pressure. Most of us tend to wither in the face of such pressure and stress. Can you share with our readers 3 or 4 strategies that you use to optimize your mind for peak performance before high pressure, high stress situations?

The elite athlete journey taught me so many great lessons. And yes, I had to deal with many high levels of pressure situations.

Here are 3 strategies that I still use today to make sure that I am in the right state of mind for peak performance.

1st. I visualize. I tend to see all the event in my head, in full colors, with how I want it to go and the result that I desire. Then, I put myself in the feeling of the thing being accomplished already. And that levels up my self-confidence.

2nd. I listen to the music I used to listen to before my handball games. High volume. It makes me feel so pumped!

3rd. I just surrender and trust that the best outcome will come out of that situation and there is no way I’m losing. Because there’s always a learning lesson from each situation.

Can you tell us the story of your transition from a professional athlete to a successful business person?

It was no straight line, I can assure you. When I retired as an elite athlete, I already was working for myself. And I still had to deal with a lot of mindset work.

At that time, it was hard for me to transfer the high level of confidence I had in sports and transfer it to the business world.

It took me a few years to finally find what made sense to me and what was really “living my purpose” — I went from consultancy in physical therapy, to owner of a healthcare agency, to a home staging business, to a TV show and to finally online business coaching. And when I found that, it felt “aligned”.

What are some of the most interesting or exciting new projects you are working on now?

Right now, I am growing my Coaching Empire Elite Mastermind Group and it’s so exciting.

Working with a group of high achievers who are dedicated to changing lives by sharing their expertise with their coaching business is sooooo fulfilling.

Do you think your experience as a professional athlete gave you skills that make you a better entrepreneur? Can you give a story or example about what you mean?

Yes! Absolutely.

The elite athlete journey makes you develop so many skills:

Discipline: there is no way you can achieve a goal if you are not disciplined in developing your skills and attending practice and do the workouts (running and weight lifting)

Coachability: essential to make sure that you improve your skills — that also develops the mind to be more open

Resilience: not everything always goes the way you intend them to. So resilience comes into place, because you’ve got to keep moving forward

Connection and teamwork: even if all teammates are not best friends, you still find a way to work together as a team in the name of the common goal.

Ok. Here is the main question of our interview. Entrepreneurs and professional athletes share a common “hustle culture”. Can you share your “5 Work Ethic Lessons That Entrepreneurs Can Learn From Athletes”? Please share a story or an example for each.

Always do your best: Working with a team, the best performances come when all the members do their best. This is how goals are achieved!

Team before yourself: always think about the team first. I remember one time on training camp, all my teammates were out playing cards and I was the only one in my room at curfew time. Since my light was on, my coach thought I was the only one awake. And he was really mad at me for it. While he was giving me all that blame, I didn’t say anything. I just took it. And the rest of the team thanked me for it later on.

Be honest and say the real things: when something bothers you with a team member, the best way is to address it with that person. Avoid the gossip. It’s so unhealthy.

I remember one really raw conversation with a teammate at an international competition. Tears were part of it but it ended up being a conversation that totally changed the course of the team spirit afterwards.

Self-care is also important: Part of training is also resting. Overworking leads to injuries. And mistakes. So taking time to rest is crucial.

Injuries can ruin your life — listen to your doctors: This one is HUGE. I remember having a stress fracture in my back and wanting to continue to train. My coach refused my access to the court and my doctor made me follow a protocol that led me to recover 100% from that injury.

What would you advise to a young person who aspires to follow your footsteps and emulate your career? What advice would you give?

I would say that embracing that career starts by choice and vision.

Because the road is not a straight line and because life tests you many many times, just to evaluate how serious you are about these big goals.

But… I wouldn’t change my journey for anything.

So many life lessons.

So much self-growth.

You are by all accounts a very successful person. How have you used your success to bring goodness to the world?

Oh absolutely. I always say that coaching is the business of changing lives. And I strongly believe that my work has a ripple effect. On so many people.

I help my clients and they also help their clients who also help others and that goes on and on and on…

The more I live my purpose and help others live theirs, the more happy these people are and the more they spread that happiness.

So yes, this is all bringing goodness to the world.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

The power of the little things. Sometimes, we’re not aware of it, but a smile, a quick hello, a post, a free advice, a nice conversation are things that impact people A LOT.

I feel that we underestimate the small things we can do daily to make this world a better place.

Can you share your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Why does that resonate with you so much?

Maya Angelou said: “People will forget what you said. People will forget what you did. But people will never forget how you made them feel.”

It resonates with me, because it shows the power of connecting with other human beings and being sincere on what we can do to help them in their journey.

We are very blessed that some of the biggest names in Business, VC funding, Sports, and Entertainment read this column. Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we both tag them 🙂

I would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with Michelle Obama. There is something about her charisma and self-confidence that I truly admire. And just being in her presence would feel so great to me. Getting inspired and fueled by her personality.

This was great, thank you so much for sharing your story and doing this with us. We wish you continued success!