F.A.T.E. From Addict To Entrepreneur With Laurel Anne Stark and Michael G. Dash – Journey from Alcoholic to Becoming a Mental Health Advocate

Today, Laurel is a business and marketing consultant, a mental health advocate and the founder of Resurgo. By overcoming her addictions and bad habits, she transformed into a successful entrepreneur who effectively manages her health – mind, body & spirit and now serves as an inspiration and mentor for others in her community.

What Lead to Rock Bottom

Rock bottom for Laurel started on a typical Thursday evening with a glass of wine. 3 days later, she had woken up and realized that she had missed many appointments while also making people very angry at her. She then had a realization that the past 2 years had been like that. During her lowest point she described, “I woke up, I hated myself. I didn’t want to turn on my phone, I didn’t want to look out the window, I didn’t want to check my email, I didn’t want to answer the door. I just wanted to die.” It was a very painful moment for her. She realized that nothing was going to change unless she did something drastic. But what brought Laurel to her rock bottom when she finally decided she needed to change?

Coming from a Irish-Scottish background, having 1 or 2 drinks was just simply not possible. Starting at 14 years old, she would drink to get drunk and thought it was just a good time. That’s what being young is all about right? Unfortunately, she did not realize this would have even worse affects and serious repercussions on her later down the road in life. These bad habits that she started as a young woman would lead to drinking to forget and her rationalizing it because of the bad things that had happened to her. She would justify it because of the past experiences she had with sexual assault, physical assault & emotional abuse. Laurel was able to avoid her feelings and trauma which only made things worse though as she also started to suffer from panic attacks.

Alcohol was her favorite drug of choice but this also led to other additions like cocaine as well as other bad habits like buying rounds for clients when that money was supposed to go to the government or bills. As a self-employed woman, by the time she got herself put back together midweek, she would have a lot of work to do which would then lead to cocaine. She justified it as a “work tool.”

At the time, Laurel had too many expectations for herself – she wanted people to like her, that she was doing it right, that she belonged, that she was successful and more. Because she was looking for all these things in the wrong places, it was never going to fill the void she had inside. She tried to keep her drinking under control by telling herself that she could drink 8 drinks a week but deep down she knew this was a lie. First week and she had already failed. She now knew… this is not working.

From Getting Sober to Becoming an Entrepreneur

Laurel finally decided to look up different options for rehab. Her first day of AA meetings was on July 3, 2011 and from that day forward, she never drank again which is rare. She knew that the only way she was going to get better was to trust the process and really commit to doing the programs they discussed during the AA meetings. They said, go to a meeting every day and she would do that. They said read this book, and she did that. For the first time in her life, she decided to just let go, listen and commit. This was huge considering that she had always been an independent rebel that didn’t want other people telling her what to do.

As a reflection of her self-love, she started to treat her mind and body with respect. She would sleep if tired, eat if hungry, drink water if thirsty, so on and so forth. Starting with the basics is a key first step. Since she had already been an entrepreneur for 6 years, it was part of the culture to push through no matter what. Instead of giving into those harmful addictions, she decided

Turning Negatives Into Positives

According to Laurel, you have to be crazy to be an entrepreneur. She believes you have to be willing to do the hard work and not be afraid of failure. One must have to be able to live in their own reality.

Tenacity is a really important character trait that Laurel finds helpful. If something fails, you change the approach and keep trying. Under no circumstance do you give up. Taking that stubbornness she used to associate with her addiction, she instead uses it to drive her into being a successful and hard working woman who never gives up without a fight. She keeps going and going until she gets what she wants.

She also believes that you have to be able to adapt to your environment or have a “chameleon-like ability.” Instead of using alcohol to cover her anxieties and fear, she was able to clear her mind and come to a state of calmness and was able to thrive as an entrepreneur and make good business decisions that would further her career.

Becoming a Mental Health Advocate

Laurel’s number one priority became her mental health. Because she had bad tendencies to be drawn to unproductive and damaging addictions, she needed to learn discipline which initially started as a new concept to her. Disciplines that keep Laurel on the path of success that could also be helpful to others include:

12 steps fellowship and following rehab programs

Meditation and prayer

Drinking water every day

Eating three meals a day

Therapy

Journaling

Spending time outdoors

Working out

Allowing yourself to cry even if there is no reason

Limiting time looking at screens

Having a close group of people in your life that you can confide in and tell the truth to

Being self aware, staying mindful and remaining grateful

Helping out her fellow female entrepreneurs is Laurel’s main focus. This is because her research shows they have a higher risk for developing mental health concerns. Looking at preexisting conditions, it can set women up for being – the risk of assault, the pay gap, and so on. These factors can really weigh on a woman and their career goals. Laurel’s advice to female entrepreneurs who are drinking a lot or have any other addictions is to ask yourself this.

“Is this serving you or do you get home and hate yourself? Looking at yourself in the mirror, how do you feel? If you don’t feel great, is it your drinking? Be honest about it.” Laurel Anne Stark

As a mental health advocate, her passion is to help the community around her with several outlets. She has a Facebook group that is called Female Entrepreneur Mental Health Awareness where she is on every day, asking questions and cheering her community on. She also has a podcast called The Feminine Reclaimed where she brings mental health tools and tips by interviewing experts. Also in the works is writing a book called Sexy, Self-Employed and Suicidal, the Secret Lives of Female Entrepreneurs.

Her main focus right now is to get her new app Resurgo out in the world! This will be the first mental health platform that will address the growing populations of female entrepreneurs that provides a tool to manage their mental health before it gets out of control. Her goal is to have it ready by the beginning of next year. Click HERE to sign up for when Resurgo becomes available!

