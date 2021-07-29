Eyra Moon: “Do not try to be liked by everybody”

Do not try to be liked by everybody! Every genre has its own audience. We cannot be liked by everyone as not everyone has the same taste of music. Its therefor very important to find your niche and the right audience for your kind of music, instead of trying to get everyone on board. It will never happen and causes a lot of disappointment. Been there, done that, didn’t work 😉

As a part of our series about rising music stars, I had the distinct pleasure of interviewing Eyra Moon.

A composer, singer, musician with a tremendous fascination for our Universe. With cinematic Ambient and soothing vocals, she creates an atmosphere that invites the listener to put everything aside for just a few minutes and go within. To move away from our Ego mind with its stories, believes and concepts. To listen to music as if we look at a painting and ask ourselves; “What do I see, hear, feel? What is the message for me?” It is her hope that when we all connect more to our intuition, we can create a new world.https://content.thriveglobal.com/media/5385d9c54d219684fa3dcfa978fa5b78

Thank you so much for joining us in this interview series! Can you tell us the story of how you grew up?

I grew up in a little town in the Netherlands with about 11.000 inhabitants. A beautiful ancient town from the Medieval times at the sea with a small fishing harbor. Sitting at a dyke gazing at the waves during a storm dominated a large part of my life.

Can you share a story with us about what brought you to this specific career path?

Ever since I was little, I sort of ‘knew’ things. I am very sensitive to what is behind what we see with the human eyes. For instance, when a lady at the party said a little too loud how happy she was, I felt her loneliness. As I had very vivid dreams and sometimes paranormal experiences, my fascination for the unseen was born at an early age.

When I was 6 my parents send me to the Music Academy to learn to read notes and Solfege, but as a rebel with dyscalculia, it was not much fun for me. I was more at the corridor for being naughty, than anything else, LOL. Piano lessons at the age of 7 with a very strict Romanian teacher who looked like miss Trunchbull from the movie Matilda, wasn’t either. She did however melt when I told her I had made my own song. Later my parents found me a younger teacher who helped me to write my own songs. It is where the fun in music began. Combining my fascination for the Universe with music only happened years later.

Can you tell us the most interesting story that happened to you since you began your career?

I traveled around with my own theatre show for a while, performed with other artists, released several singles and albums on my own, but nothing really seemed to click until I met Daniel Rechnitzer. Reading his book, The All Knowing Diary changed my life! Here was the masculine version of me! He too saw behind the curtains of The Matrix. He too saw and felt energy, received messages from the Universe and was a rebel at school as he too didn’t see the importance of us all being trained the same way. I was intrigued and made an appointment with him with my one burning question: “I am sure music is my life purpose, so why do I not experience flow?” His answer changed my whole life. He told me music was NOT my life purpose. Can you believe I was like WTbeep…? 😉 He told me that music would be my vehicle to share the messages that the Universe has been trying to send me throughout my whole life. Reminders of what we really are and what not. A week later I got a call from Dennis Pitocco, founder of Bizcatalyst360, a magazine with two million readers annually that focusses on rediscovering humanity asking me to write for them in combination with my music. From there, everything fell into place. The right (like minded) composers, musicians and producers contacted me and audience found my way.

The messages that I receive since childhood, to help me remember what we truly are, had found a way to express themselves. I belief that is why we are here. We as a part of the Universe are here on purpose! Like a bee and a flower designed in a perfect and unique way. When we live our life purpose, we experience flow. As the Universe has found a way to express itself through us.

Can you share a story about the funniest mistake you made when you were first starting? Can you tell us what lesson you learned from that?

At the age of 18 I was picked up by a guy on some talent show who claimed to work for Sony. He promised me to record one of my songs in Wisseloord Studio’s, a very prestigious studio in the Netherlands where famous artists go to. When I arrived at his house to pick him up, he said something had come up and we would record in his home studio. We climbed the stairs, entered a very small dark bedroom with one old synthesizer and old laptop to record. After the recording I never heard from him again. Believing anybody with promises is probably one of my many mistakes. I wasn’t listening to my intuition back then I guess 😉

What are some of the most interesting or exciting projects you are working on now?

I just finished a project with the American composer Tony Anderson. Something that changed me as a singer and soul forever. He asked me to collaborate on his track “Cambodia” for his new album “Nuit”, to sing a story without words. The topic was his trip to Cambodia. He and his friend found a little boy in the mud with a head wound. Abandoned by his parents he was kept alive by street dogs who shared the food for their puppies with him. A horrific story that moved be to the bone. When I was recording the vocals in the studio I suddenly ‘sat down’ with the boy in the mud. Held it in my arms. Whispering: “Hey yeah”, meaning; “From now on everything will be alright, I’m here for you”. It was painful and raw when the notes came out and weird “words” were formed. I felt vulnerable and emotional after the first takes and suddenly understood what a great impact music has! It can transform horrific tales like these into something beautiful so the energy of it will be released. I felt an immense freedom afterwards.

We are very interested in diversity in the entertainment industry. Can you share three reasons with our readers about why you think it’s important to have diversity represented in film and television? How can that potentially affect our culture?

For one diversity is inevitable as we are all unique, no matter where we come from or look like. Film, music and television have a great impact on people, as many think what they see on television is THE truth. I am very happy that more film producers, media and even advertisements slowly start focusing on the larger part that we are and not the Ego mind. By showing diversity, more understanding of differences can be created. We often judge from a place of not knowing, not understanding. TV and film can show us the other side of a story to create that understanding. By showing diversity the Universe (which contains all there is), can represent itself in all its different aspects through us. As everything and everyone is designed in a perfect way by the Universe, all those different aspects combined create something wonderful. It is in our nature to add to each other and work together with our differences, like a bee brings nectar to a flower, so that the apple can grow and animals and humans can eat it. Discrimination comes from the Ego which is fear based and always thinking from lack. It’s also an insult to the creator. As if God, the Universe, Nature made a mistake? We can help people to become less fearful of what is different and embrace everything and everyone knowing it is here to add something to each other!

What are your “5 things I wish someone told me when I first started” and why. Please share a story or example for each.

Critical feedback is NEVER personal! It only says something about the one saying it. As we all have our reference place from where we leave. I had an experience with a famous singer once lashing out on me live on the radio and with audience present. She said it is impossible to try to be a singer, play an instrument, write the lyrics and compose all yourself. She said I should stop even trying as I had no talent whatsoever. She had been a singer since childhood and often received the question why she would only sing other people’s songs and not write them herself. Maybe she was frustrated by that. Who knows? When you do receive feedback, sit with it for a while. What does totally not resonate for you and what could be taking in as welcome feedback to help you expand as an artist? Years later I listened back to the recording of what that same lady had said and found one very helpful feedback in her statement that changed my singing voice forever! Do not try to be liked by everybody! Every genre has its own audience. We cannot be liked by everyone as not everyone has the same taste of music. Its therefor very important to find your niche and the right audience for your kind of music, instead of trying to get everyone on board. It will never happen and causes a lot of disappointment. Been there, done that, didn’t work 😉

Which tips would you recommend to your colleagues in your industry to help them to thrive and not “burn out”?

Follow joy! We started music to enjoy ourselves. If it isn’t fun anymore, how can you change that? Following joy is an instrument from your intuition. Its pointing you how to move forward to receive even more joy.

You are a person of enormous influence. If you could inspire a movement that would bring the most amount of good to the most amount of people, what would that be? You never know what your idea can trigger. 🙂

Great question! I would try to inspire everyone to learn how to access your intuition and make EVERY CHOICE from there from now on! Inspiring others to do that. Teach your children. Inspire each other during events, calls, meetings. Imagine how the world would like when we no longer listen to Ego who is seeing life through fear and lack? While our intuition is all about love, joy, freedom, abundance, growth, ease, inner peace, creativity.

None of us are able to achieve success without some help along the way. Is there a particular person who you are grateful towards who helped get you to where you are? Can you share a story about that?

Daniel Rechnitzer and his Intuition Wisdom Team! They taught me how to access my intuition on a daily basis and use it for my career, love life, where to live, where to find joy, money, more freedom. Life severely changed since then!

Can you please give us your favorite “Life Lesson Quote”? Can you share how that was relevant to you in your life?

“When you start to see you as the Universe sees you, its answers,

become your answers” (Daniel Rechnitzer, IWI)

As our society, upbringing and education is still too much Ego based, we started to believe the beliefs that Ego created when we were small. I am not good enough and I am not lovable are two of the biggest that most of us suffer from. When we however start to see how the Universe sees us, we become one with it. Then our antenna picks up the right messages. Then we start to place an energy field around us full of love, joy, freedom, greatness. That energy field attracts other likeminded great beings that will help us move forward. Lovers, friends, perfect clients or audience. Media like yourself 😉

Is there a person in the world, or in the US whom you would love to have a private breakfast or lunch with, and why? He or she might just see this, especially if we tag them. 🙂

Sting! Without a doubt! He is very much aligned with the Universe and a great great musician and role model for me. I would LOVE to have breakfast with him and jamm and perform with him one day! Make it happen! 😉

How can our readers follow you online?

WEBSITE: https://www.eyramoon.com

INSTAGRAM: https://www.instagram.com/eyramoonmusic

LINKEDIN: https://www.linkedin.com/in/eyramoon/

ARTICLES: https://www.bizcatalyst360.com/author/eyramoon/

SPOTIFY: https://open.spotify.com/artist/3OCslSVcfVrGTcOiOrKEC6

YOUTUBE: https://www.youtube.com/eyramoon

This was very meaningful, thank you so much! We wish you continued success!

Thank you so so much for this amazing platform and giving me the opportunity to hopefully lift up maybe one person. Perhaps more!