Eyes Wide Shut, While Seeing A Deeper Hue! Mabel Scott #BlackAmericanHer/History360 #BlackAmerican Music #BlackAmerica

They say “seeing is believing.” However, it’s always best to look beneath the surface. What do you see? It’s amazing the level of possibilities, which are crafted and created, when it comes to understanding what is really hidden. What we see is not always, what is. Sometimes, there are different layers and components, which have yet to be revealed to us. That’s what it’s all about. The question remains, how does it work? Well, it all depends on the person and how we are moving through our perception of reality; what’s truly real! All that glitters isn’t gold! And, that’s real!

Moving back into the world of that Old Skool vibes of the 50’s and 60’s, there is a certain way where our grander vision is permitted to receive a greater gaze. Looking inside of Black American musical art forms, the sounds of the 50’s and 60’s have a way of moving through a grander persuasion. Somehow, we move into a higher dimension when it comes to the deeper wellness we are meant to find. What is it about our revelations and what we magically come to find?

Let’s keep it real! Everyone whose eyes are closed ain’t always, asleep! You have those individuals, who feel they can fool any and everyone, under the sun. They go through life, through their sneaky ordeals. Crafting and moving along, they think other people don’t see them. Even further, they truly feel that they have the right to “get over” on certain people.

What needs to be addressed concerning “deceit,” is that it is never rewarding. People feel that going through life, harming people is something to be “proud of.” Yet, manipulators never win. They think they do. Even more, they think they are “clever.” Such could not be further from the truth. What they don’t understand is that there are many, who see their secrets and know them for who they are. They are foolish, themselves. Having such songs as these gets us to understand that there is nothing new. The same game played by schemers is just as prevalent as it is, today. The only difference is that some have become more sophisticated in doing it.

There are greater blessings under the sun, when you treat people right. That’s the reality of it all. When you are virtuous, loving, and tender to others, more blessings are bound to come. That’s the nature of life. Always trying to “get over” on others is sure to return back on a person, in no time.

Of course, these life lessons don’t have to be presented with gloom and despair. We have the privilege of hearing a more happy tune to the teachings. For one particular song, it is called “Shut Eye.” And my, what a catch it is. Even greater, is how there are sayings within Black America, as foretold by the elders, within our communities. Particular sayings of treating people right, goes a long way. Such sayings pertain to having to come down from one’s high horse, when the hype of success is over. “The same people you meet going up are the same people you meet going down.” It’s plain and simple. Be kind to people. At the end, you never know whom you will have to turn to, for assistance and help. Don’t cause yourself to learn the hard way. Hard humility is a hard pill to swallow. Treat people well, and through one’s successes, time will, tell.

Mabel Scott