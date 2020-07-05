Eyes Front; Chin Up; Shoulders Back

I caught a glimpse of myself in a store window the other day as I was waiting in-line for groceries and I was shocked to see my reflection.

Shoulders rounded and up around my ears, head down and my eyes glazed over looking into the distance. It was no wonder I woke up with a numbing pain between my shoulder blades – my posture had to change!

In recent weeks, have you found yourself hunched over the keyboard or slouching on the couch?

As a certified personal trainer, and business coach, I often work with clients on the fundamentals for “good posture.”

I don’t think any of us realize how important posture is to our overall health.

Posture contributes to our well-being, reducing stress on the muscles in our body and creating positive energy for peak performance throughout the day.

There are a number of stretches that will assist with creating an awareness when we are out of alignment. Constantly working at our computers, it is easy to hunch over the keyboard putting strain on our upper back and shoulders.

I’ve started doing easy, relaxing stretches at the end of the day to assist with releasing tension and working the muscles that become tight and stationary.

Here are a few quick tips you may consider throughout your day:



1) Walk away from your workstation every 20 minutes.

2) Take a quick stroll around the room to relax both your muscles and mind.

3) Get a drink of water.

4) Go up and down the stairs a few times.

5) Even better, taking a 15 minute coffee/tea break will give you the opportunity to reset your focus and energy when returning to the desk.

Posture is something that changes based on our stress levels. When we find ourselves overwhelmed, the first thing we do is slouch or round our shoulders. I’m sure you’ve heard the saying: “I feel like I’m carrying the weight of the world on my shoulders.”

It is important to remember that posture is an easy thing to fix. We just have to recognize the signs and be committed to making a change.

Here is a practical, easy tip that you may try if your going to be at the computer for the day:

Take a resistance band; pull it across your back and under your arms Bring it to the front and create a little tension Tie it across your chest with just enough tension that when you begin to slouch it will create a gentle tug as a friendly reminder to reposition your shoulders. Some folks tie it diagonally across their chest – over one arm and under the other – this too works as a physical reminder.

Being conscious of our posture with eyes front, chin up, shoulders relaxed and away from our ears will reduce headaches, back ache, as well as shoulder and neck pain. Combine correct posture with standing tall and you’ve got a one, two combination for more energy throughout the day and better sleep at night.

Next time you pass a picture window – take a look at your posture – you may be surprised!

Trish Tonaj is a Master Coach, Certified Personal Trainer, Certifed in EQ – Emotional Intelligence, Author, Mentor and Speaker. She is the founder and guest blog host for shareyourstories.online a portal in support of the entrepreneurial spirit and sharing great ideas. Join us and share your story! https://bit.ly/37N3XQw