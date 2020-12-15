Exquisite Calibration: Body, Mind, and Spirit for the New Year

Serena Jenkins of Serena Hannah Athletics

Serena Jenkins created her own fitness brand with one goal in mind—to inspire women to integrate the mental journey as part of their physical journey. Her brainchild, Serena Hannah Athletics, is the result of many years of trial-and-error with exercise programs and equipment. Jenkins was an athlete all her life, playing basketball and volleyball in high school and later becoming a National Collegiate volleyball athlete. After graduating from Columbia College, she coached high school volleyball, then at the collegiate level at the University of Saint Katherine.



There is something entrepreneurial about coaching—coming up with a game plan, motivating players to do their best, and being responsible for both the wins and losses. Jenkins realized that she did not want to work for anyone but herself, and after the birth of her daughter, she and her husband put together their own game plan for creating a woman-centric business. Jenkins exercise gear is specifically designed for women, and it’s a brand that welcomes women of all ages, body types, and sizes.



As 2020 comes to an end, Jenkins considers how the year of the pandemic has affected us personally and globally and the things that we should focus on in 2021. She has a five-point plan: